NBC San Diego

Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads

Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China

U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022

Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More

Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
Dow Falls 200 Points as Chinese Covid Protests Dampen Market Sentiment

Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China's prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets and pushed down oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each shed 0.9%. Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented...
Top Wall Street Analysts Say Buy These Stocks During a Market Downturn

Even though the holiday week ended on a positive note for stocks, more volatility is likely in the cards. All eyes are on November's upcoming payrolls report, due out Dec. 2. Further, the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13-14 meeting looms ahead, and investors await the central bank's next steps on its monetary policy campaign. There is still plenty of time for stocks to churn before the year ends.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting

Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though." NIO...

