Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads
Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China
U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Passive-Income Generating Machines
Berkshire Hathaway will receive roughly $6 billion in dividend payments from stocks like these two over the next 12 months.
This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Bargain for 2023
Investors should consider buying this tech stock while it's trading at a deep discount.
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022
Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
Dow Falls 200 Points as Chinese Covid Protests Dampen Market Sentiment
Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China's prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets and pushed down oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each shed 0.9%. Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented...
Biden in Michigan to talk manufacturing investment boom
President Biden will be in Michigan November 29th— heading to Bay City to talk about the manufacturing growth happening here and across the U.S.
Apple Shares Slip on Report iPhone Production Taking a Big Hit From Unrest at Factory in China
Apple could see a production shortfall of almost 6 million iPhone Pro models, Bloomberg reports, citing a source. The slowdown comes amid a protest against Covid-19 restrictions at Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn's flagship factory in China. Customers who ordered iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones last week could expect...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Before 2023
Short-term thinking by traders sent these stocks into a slump, but the companies' long-term outlooks are positive.
Top Wall Street Analysts Say Buy These Stocks During a Market Downturn
Even though the holiday week ended on a positive note for stocks, more volatility is likely in the cards. All eyes are on November's upcoming payrolls report, due out Dec. 2. Further, the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13-14 meeting looms ahead, and investors await the central bank's next steps on its monetary policy campaign. There is still plenty of time for stocks to churn before the year ends.
Student Loan Payments May Not Resume Until August. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
It's been almost three years since those with federal student loans have had to make a payment, and the White House has now given them more time. Here's what borrowers need to know. It's been almost three years since people with federal student loans have had to make a payment...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though." NIO...
My Favorite Metaverse Stock for 2023 Has 25% Upside
This 2022 losing stock could be the best-in-show in 2023.
AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023
2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.
Domino's Is Building a Fleet of GM Chevy Bolt EVs for the Future of Pizza Delivery
Domino's is buying 800 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for delivery use at stores across the U.S. as the pizza restaurant franchise looks to make its fleet more climate friendly. This is not the first effort by Domino's to advance delivery, with recent tests of autonomous vehicles and an e-bike program.
