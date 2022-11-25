ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson

Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Wraps Season, Hosts Membership Party

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s long-running music and literature show, closes out 2022 with their annual holiday membership party on Friday, Dec. 2. The show is also announcing a new radio/online affiliate, WUOT, 91.9 FM in Knoxville, TN. The membership party will be held Friday at the Lyric...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

Donations Sought for 25th Annual Books and Bears Program

The University of Mississippi is asking the community to help spread a little joy this holiday season by donating to the 25th annual Books and Bears program. Donations such as toys, books, dolls, bicycles and other children’s play items are being accepted through Dec. 14. All donations will be...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule

The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies. 6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony. Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Thursday, May 11, 2023. 11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy. Location: The Sandy and John...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Amaree Abram Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Amaree Abram has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Abram led Ole Miss to a 2-1 stay in Orlando last week for the ESPN Events Invitational, where the Rebels advanced to the title game against Oklahoma. All told, Abram accounted for 30.1 percent of all Rebel scoring in the tournament, averaging 20.7 points per game across three contests against Stanford (26 points; W, 72-68), Siena (19 points; W, 74-62) and Oklahoma (17 points; L, 59-55). He also averaged 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, while shooting .641 overall (25-39), .750 from three (6-8) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Southern

After spending Thanksgiving break in The Bahamas at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was welcomed back home with open arms in a dominant 93-47 win over Texas Southern at the SJB Pavilion Monday night. Four Rebels came out the gate to lead...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday

hottytoddy.com

Kiffin Commits to Rebels

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is staying put. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Saturday that Kiffin is signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Rebels. “I had a meeting with the team and staff and told them I was staying and it would be...
OXFORD, MS

