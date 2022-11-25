Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson
Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
hottytoddy.com
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Wraps Season, Hosts Membership Party
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s long-running music and literature show, closes out 2022 with their annual holiday membership party on Friday, Dec. 2. The show is also announcing a new radio/online affiliate, WUOT, 91.9 FM in Knoxville, TN. The membership party will be held Friday at the Lyric...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
hottytoddy.com
Donations Sought for 25th Annual Books and Bears Program
The University of Mississippi is asking the community to help spread a little joy this holiday season by donating to the 25th annual Books and Bears program. Donations such as toys, books, dolls, bicycles and other children’s play items are being accepted through Dec. 14. All donations will be...
Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?
Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to see where Ole Miss will go bowling this postseason.
hottytoddy.com
University Announces 2023 Commencement Schedule
The University of Mississippi announces the 2023 Commencement Schedule. See dates and times below for specific ceremonies. 6:00 p.m.– Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College Ceremony. Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Thursday, May 11, 2023. 11:00 a.m.–School of Pharmacy. Location: The Sandy and John...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Amaree Abram Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Amaree Abram has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Abram led Ole Miss to a 2-1 stay in Orlando last week for the ESPN Events Invitational, where the Rebels advanced to the title game against Oklahoma. All told, Abram accounted for 30.1 percent of all Rebel scoring in the tournament, averaging 20.7 points per game across three contests against Stanford (26 points; W, 72-68), Siena (19 points; W, 74-62) and Oklahoma (17 points; L, 59-55). He also averaged 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, while shooting .641 overall (25-39), .750 from three (6-8) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Voters Head Back to the Polls Tuesday for County Judge Runoff
Lafayette County voters will head back to the polls Tuesday for the runoff election for the county’s first County Court Judge. Candidates Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren garnered the top two most votes in the Nov. 8th General Election out of the eight candidates, forcing them into a runoff.
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
wcbi.com
One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Southern
After spending Thanksgiving break in The Bahamas at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was welcomed back home with open arms in a dominant 93-47 win over Texas Southern at the SJB Pavilion Monday night. Four Rebels came out the gate to lead...
tippahnews.com
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
Wendy's Customer Dead After Car Crashes Through Restaurant's Front Door
Janie Kirkland, 70, was killed in the crash, according to the Lee County Coroner.
Updated Bowl Game Projections For Mississippi State Following 24-22 Egg Bowl Victory
Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
hottytoddy.com
Kiffin Commits to Rebels
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is staying put. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Saturday that Kiffin is signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Rebels. “I had a meeting with the team and staff and told them I was staying and it would be...
