Emerald Isle’s Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season
EMERALD ISLE — Thousands of people from all over eastern North Carolina and beyond lined both sides of Highway 58 Saturday for the annual Emerald Isle Christmas Parade. Children screamed for candy and were rewarded as floats, fire trucks and vehicles carrying dignitaries rolled by for about two hours after the 2 p.m. start. Dancers danced, the Croatan High School Band played, the always fun Shriners roared around on their crazy vehicles, the town’s run club did a little trotting, and of course, Santa Claus finally arrived at the end.
GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids
BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts M…
Jerry Plum nearly ready for his unique Misplaced Mutts fundraiser Dec. 15 in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum hopes to raise $15,000 for Misplaced Mutts this year with his unique and fun Christmas season fundraiser, based on the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 classic starring Chevy Chase as the hapless Clark Griswold, a suburban homeowner obsessed with Christmas lights.
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving. Twice a year, Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.
Coastal land trust needs help cleaning up Gales Creek Preserve
GALES CREEK — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust is seeking volunteers to help clean up its Gales Creek Preserve in western Carteret County. Those who want to help will do trail maintenance work, such as trimming trees, raking trails and moving downed branches. The cleanup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, part of the conservation organization’s series of “First Saturday” cleanups.
New Bern debuts ice skating rink
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.
EDITORIAL: A season to remember that needs are never seasonal
With only two U.S. House seats yet to be decided, nearly a month after the mid-term election, it is time for the nation to refocus on a season that is best known for celebrations, gift giving and charity- Christmas. But even this final season of the year is fraught with conflict and discomfort as thousands of families are suffering from financial burdens, namely inflation, that is threatening the enjoyment and excitement we have experienced in years past.
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
Dangerous Prodigy Circus returns to New Bern
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The New Bern Civic Theatre will welcome Dangerous Prodigy Circus once again this Friday-Saturday at 7:30 each night. Acrobats, aerials and dance come together to present Magical Unreality, a show of fairy fantasy where the main character, Alice, stumbles upon a magic bracelet that carries her into a fairyland. As […]
Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
Locations to Buy Live Christmas Trees in the Greater New Bern Area
Are you looking for a live Christmas tree? They are on sale at the following locations in the greater New Bern area:. The New Bern Civitan Club are selling trees and wreaths in the lot located at 3931 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Food Lion, 935...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert
By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award
CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
Drivers: Expect road closures on Emerald Isle Bridge
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, a state highway contractor will start instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58). This is for the bridge preservation project. The contractor will abide by the below schedule for lane closures until March 31:. • Monday...
Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10
Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Charlie Lewis Sr., 70; service Nov. 30
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, Gloucester, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Charlie started out as a commercial fisherman, he would later work as a lineman in Cape May, NJ, and then as a locksmith. He then returned to commercial fishing in his later years.
Vitina Calandra, 73; service Nov. 30
Vitina “Tina” P. Calandra, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Tina was born on June 17, 1949, in Scranton, Pennsylvania,...
