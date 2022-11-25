Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
Rebel recruits react to news of Coach Kiffin’s decision to return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — In all the hoopla surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s decision to return to the Rebels in 2023 and spurn Auburn’s offer to become the Tigers’ head coach, there were quite a number of recruits watching it all. We recently caught up...
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Five SEC Football Coaches Will Average At Least $9M Annually
Over the weekend, Ole Miss inked an eight-year contract with football coach Lane Kiffin that will reportedly pay out about $9 million annually. The school had to usurp a Mississippi law saying state employees can’t sign contracts for more than four years, according to SI. As a result, the Ole Miss Foundation will fund Kiffin’s deal.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Accepts 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite
Ole Miss Rebels’ senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker earned an invite to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
247Sports
Ole Miss 2024 hoops target Labaron Philon sets Lighthouse Classic scoring record
Ole Miss 2024 target and Baker High School (AL) point guard Labaron Philon dropped 47 points in his team's 71-62 win over Cordova (TN) in the 2022 Lighthouse Classic on Friday in Corinth, Mississippi. His 47 points set a new tournament record. Additionally, he added three rebounds, three assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Oxford Eagle
Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.
PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
666K+
Followers
85K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0