Oxford, MS

Front Office Sports

Five SEC Football Coaches Will Average At Least $9M Annually

Over the weekend, Ole Miss inked an eight-year contract with football coach Lane Kiffin that will reportedly pay out about $9 million annually. The school had to usurp a Mississippi law saying state employees can’t sign contracts for more than four years, according to SI. As a result, the Ole Miss Foundation will fund Kiffin’s deal.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss 2024 hoops target Labaron Philon sets Lighthouse Classic scoring record

Ole Miss 2024 target and Baker High School (AL) point guard Labaron Philon dropped 47 points in his team's 71-62 win over Cordova (TN) in the 2022 Lighthouse Classic on Friday in Corinth, Mississippi. His 47 points set a new tournament record. Additionally, he added three rebounds, three assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
