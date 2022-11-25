Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
fox61.com
Holiday Gift Guide: Making An ImpaCT
HARTFORD, Conn. — We get flooded with requests for Giving Tuesday. So we are launching our Making an Impact: Holiday Gift Guide. It’s a week-long tour of shops that employ/support people who face different challenges in life. Think - Homelessness, recently, incarcerated, blind, intellectually or physically challenged. We're meeting with the employees, learn about their shop missions, explore their products and in some case see the craftsmanship at work. The goal is to inspire our audience during the holiday shopping season while Making an ImpaCT!
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
hk-now.com
Find a Fur Baby: Welcome, Kira!
(November 26, 2022) —This is the newest addition to Almost Home. Kira is the best and sweetest little girl you could meet. All she would love to do is jump up onto your lap, give kisses, and snuggle. Kira is a four-month-old Cattle Dog mix and weighs nineteen pounds....
Connecticut shoppers prioritize family time over spending money on Black Friday
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday shopping season has officially begun as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the deals at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford starting bright and early Friday morning. Many mall shoppers said this day is more about spending time with family and friends than spending...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
fox61.com
How to score big on Cyber Monday deals and avoid common online scams
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Monday is Cyber Monday, and online shoppers are on the hunt for the best deals. Research shows Black Friday shopping hit an all-time high this year, so Monday's online deals could draw in more people than ever before. With all the deals come potential opportunities...
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Journal Inquirer
With more residents struggling to get by, food banks see a decrease in donations
Inflation is making the holiday season more difficult for many, including area food banks, soup kitchens, and the people they serve, leading to Connecticut Foodshare to tap into its reserves to help smaller food banks meet the needs of their clients. Connecticut Foodshare: www.ctfoodshare.org. Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon: www.cornerstone-cares.org. Enfield...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
granbydrummer.com
Connecticut Trolley Museum
Winterfest 2022 and the “Tunnel of Lights” will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through Dec. 23. Additionally, the Museum will be open from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 for school vacation break. Halls are decked both inside and outside with over 15,000 lights. Outside, closed trolley cars transport jolly guests down a tunnel of lights as they sing traditional Christmas Carols with their trolley car operators. For an open-air view of the “Tunnel of Lights,” ride one of the open cars that are lit up entirely with holiday lights. Be sure to dress warmly and bring blankets. Inside, the Visitor Center is decorated like a Winter Wonderland with multiple model train layouts and lights galore. Additionally, the Museum will be teaming up with Campiti Adventures who will display holiday hologram short films to view while riding the rails and inside the Visitor Center. Admission prices are $15-$20 per person and all ticket sales must be made in advance at www.ct-trolley.org. Museum members receive half off admission.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
NBC Connecticut
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident getting first solo art exhibit at Gallery 66 in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be hosting an opening reception for the Abstract Window Art Exhibit on Thursday. “The opening is at a weird time, but I think it’s going to work because it’s the same night as the Tree Lighting and Happy Hour at the Assembly Room,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “It’s perfectly placed so hopefully we’ll get art enthusiast who may come to the tree lighting who want to experience amazing abstract art.”
