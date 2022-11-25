Read full article on original website
Related
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
Desmond Howard says if Michigan wins OSU 'may go over there to FOX and snatch Urban Meyer'
Former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard feels Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has a lot on the line against the Wolverines. Despite Day's success since taking over the football program in 2019, Howard, on ESPN's "College GameDay," said that if the Buckeyes fall short at home against Michigan, fans will "go against you."
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss
Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
The ESPN analyst shared where he would rank the Buckeyes following their disappointing loss to Michigan.
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer During Ohio State Loss
Ohio State dominated Michigan on a yearly basis when Urban Meyer was at the helm. Ever since his departure, the Buckeyes are just 1-2 in "The Game." On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day's team was legitimately punched in the mouth by Jim Harbaugh's hard-hitting offense. Michigan had 278 passing yards and...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
Photo Of Concerned Urban Meyer During 'The Game' Going Viral
For the first time since 2000, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. And Urban Meyer couldn't have made his emotions during the loss more clear. Late in the fourth quarter, the former Ohio State head coach was pictured watching the game from the sidelines....
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Report: Big-Name College Quarterbacks Considering Transfer
Caleb Williams was arguably the biggest transfer of the 2022 college football offseason, when he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. Could we have another big-name college football quarterback transfer this year?. According to a report, multiple "big-name" college quarterbacks are considering a transfer this offseason. The NCAA's Transfer...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon
A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
Look: Prominent Recruit Has A Problem With Ohio State
A prominent recruit from the state of Ohio has revealed his problem with the Buckeyes. Luke Hamilton, a 2024 four-star offensive lineman recruit, has committed to Michigan. The Buckeyes showed interest in the in-state prospect, though Hamilton didn't like the vibes he got from the program. In an interview with...
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job
Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
666K+
Followers
85K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0