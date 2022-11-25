ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans

Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Big-Name College Quarterbacks Considering Transfer

Caleb Williams was arguably the biggest transfer of the 2022 college football offseason, when he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. Could we have another big-name college football quarterback transfer this year?. According to a report, multiple "big-name" college quarterbacks are considering a transfer this offseason. The NCAA's Transfer...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
SAN MARCOS, TX
The Spun

Look: Prominent Recruit Has A Problem With Ohio State

A prominent recruit from the state of Ohio has revealed his problem with the Buckeyes. Luke Hamilton, a 2024 four-star offensive lineman recruit, has committed to Michigan. The Buckeyes showed interest in the in-state prospect, though Hamilton didn't like the vibes he got from the program. In an interview with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job

Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career. ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job. Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a...
LINCOLN, NE
