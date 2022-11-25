ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rise of Atlanta

The metro Atlanta region emerged as a national economic bright spot in recent decades. This sparked a population boom in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, fueling concerns over equity. The current vanguard of groups in the city are attempting to build with density while preserving affordable housing. Local planners believe that the BeltLine, a 22-mile loop that provides a pedestrian path and community space, will reconnect neighborhoods, providing a bridge to the city's future.
ATLANTA, GA
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton section 8 tenants receive eviction notices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than a decade, most of these ladies made the Beacon Ridge Apartments their home. “It’s not right. They don’t care about us,” Resident Cornelia Hill said. But now, these section 8 residents are being forced to find another place...
ATLANTA, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Bridges between Black and white

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
ATLANTA, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Break in at Athens Democratic Party Headquarters

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a break in that occurred overnight on Saturday November 26 at the Athens Democratic Party Headquarters located on Sunset Drive. No one was present at the time of the incident and on Sunday morning, organizers discovered that intruders trashed the office. One laptop...
ATHENS, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
AccessAtlanta

20+ of the most festive things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season

Here are some of our favorite things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season:. Atlanta is the perfect place to shop around this holiday season. The city is full of one-of-a-kind, locally-owned businesses and holiday markets where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Check out our guide to holiday markets in Atlanta HERE.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA

