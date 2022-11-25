Mukbang, #EatWithMe and eating disorders on TikTok: why online food consumption videos could fuel food fixations

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
MedicalXpress
South Asian people undergo type 2 diabetes remission with low calorie diets
People of South Asian ethnicity may be able to achieve type 2 diabetes remissions by following a structured weight management program, according to a new study which saw one third of participants lose more than 10% of their body weight. The findings from the STANDby trial—led by the University of...
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
A mom admits she purposely feeds her daughter's vegan friend meat- Some agree, say 12 is old enough to choose their diet
The relationship between two mothers may soon be on the line. One mother recently interviewed confessed to intentionally feeding her daughter's 12-year-old vegan friend meat. The child's whole family lives on a strict vegan diet, and the mother claims that 'May' is "smaller and paler" than her same-aged daughter. The mother attributes this difference to the family's strict vegan diet. [i]
MedicalXpress
Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as traditional Mediterranean diet
Following the green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra "tire" around your waist. Recently, researchers compared the green Mediterranean diet to the traditional Mediterranean diet and a non-Mediterranean healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial—the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Mediterranean diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Mediterranean diet by 7% and the non-Mediterranean healthy diet by 4.5%. The study was published in BMC Medicine.
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
cohaitungchi.com
5-Day Diet Plan To Lose 10 Pounds: Is It As Easy As It Sounds?
What if I told you there is a 5 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds, would you believe me? There are so many claims by different diets that promote quick weight loss. The question that most people ask is whether these diets are safe and healthy. Another concern is whether or not the weight loss is sustainable. Since everyone is very cautious with their weight, you will find diets that promise quick weight loss becoming very popular without proof if they are safe and recommended.
Medical News Today
Insulin resistance diet: Are beans or potatoes OK to eat if you have diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disorder influenced by diet and other lifestyle factors. People with diabetes can work with nutritionists and other specialists to develop meal plans that are diverse and nutritious. One food that nutritionists may ask people with diabetes to initially stay away from or lower their...
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
Medical News Today
High fat diets increase sensitivity to non-painful stimuli, may lead to chronic pain
High fat diets are popular in developed countries like the United States but may contribute to health problems, such as inflammation. Researchers are still working to understand the relationship between high fat diets, inflammation, and chronic pain. A recent study found that individuals who followed a high fat diet experienced...
MedicalXpress
Healthy plant-based diets associated with lower colorectal cancer risk in men
Eating a plant-based diet rich in healthy plant foods—such as whole grains, vegetables, and legumes—and low in unhealthy plant foods—including refined grains, fruit juices, and added sugars—is associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer in men. The findings are published in the open access journal BMC Medicine.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Cheese?
Cheese is one of those foods many people say they can't imagine living without. But for those with special dietary needs, knowing whether or not cheese is safe to eat can be critical for their health. While some nutrition experts are split on whether cheese and dairy should be included in a diabetes diet, science shows that it is OK to eat cheese if you have diabetes—but some types are better than others. So whether it's Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan or vegan cheese, read on to learn which kinds of cheese can help people with diabetes better manage their condition.
AOL Corp
Going Vegan Is Different Than Other Diets for Losing Weight
A VEGAN DIET isn’t like other diets that promise to help you lose a bunch of weight fast, often using questionableor even dangerous practices. That’s because the vegan diet doesn’t really lead with weight loss as a benefit. Vegans are often vegan because of their commitment to not eating animals and animal products due to ethical concerns—or they want to save the planet. The vegan diet is often a moral one.
MedicalXpress
Mandatory alcohol information virtually invisible online
Online retailers are doing a "woeful" job of alerting consumers to alcohol health information and warnings, according to the results of a University of Auckland-led study. The study examined the presence, type and location of mandatory and voluntary health information and warnings consumers are exposed to when shopping online for alcohol in the United Kingdom and Aotearoa New Zealand.
labroots.com
The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain
Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
MedicalXpress
Study finds positive media coverage of cannabis studies regardless of therapeutic effect
In cannabis trials against pain, people who take placebos report feeling largely the same level of pain relief as those who consume the active cannabinoid substance. Still, these studies receive significant media coverage regardless of the clinical outcome, report researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how emotions elicited by chewing gum affect cortical activity
Some neuroscience studies suggest that distinct human emotional states are associated with greater activity in different regions of the brain. For instance, while some parts of the brain have been associated with all emotional responses, the hypothalamus has often been linked to sexual responses and feelings of intimacy, the hippocampus to the retrieval of emotion-eliciting memories, and the amygdala to fear and anger.
