Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!
Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday...
epicstream.com
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Mariah Carey’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Leaves Fans Highly Concerned
Moments after Mariah Carey took to the stage to perform at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, fans had some thoughts (and somewhat concerns) about the music icon’s appearance. During her time on the stage, Mariah Carey closed out the well-known holiday even with her hit song All...
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip
Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
Miranda Lambert Is Romantically Laced in Pink Dress & Invisible Heels at CMA Awards 2022 With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
The biggest names in country music are making their way to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Miranda Lambert led the way on the red carpet. The award-winning country music singer appeared alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert pulled out...
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
