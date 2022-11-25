ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak retains confidence in Raab as third formal complaint filed

By Amy Gibbons
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in his deputy after an inquiry into Dominic Raab’s behaviour was expanded to include a third formal complaint lodged against him.

The latest claim relates to Mr Raab’s tenure in the now-defunct Department for Exiting the European Union , Downing Street said.

It will be considered alongside two other formal complaints against the senior minister concerning his prior stints at the Ministry of Justice and the Foreign Office.

No 10 said it is understood the most recent allegation was received by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak asked for the scope of the inquiry to be updated on Thursday night, having received the “requisite advice” from the department.

Rishi Sunak must confirm he will sack Raab if these complaints are upheld

Lib Dem chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference.”

Asked if Mr Sunak still had confidence in Mr Raab, she said: “Yes, he does.

“There’s now an independent investigation that’s ongoing. It’s led by someone with extensive experience in this area. We’re not going to pre-empt or pre-judge that process.”

It comes after a source confirmed on Thursday that multiple senior officials who worked closely with Mr Raab were preparing to submit further formal complaints, as first reported by Newsnight.

The allegations, if lodged, could be included in the investigation being carried by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

Mr Raab requested the independent inquiry last week after two bullying complaints were lodged against him.

The Lib Dems have warned the “flood of allegations” about Mr Raab’s behaviour cannot be “swept under the carpet”.

The party’s chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said: “Rishi Sunak must confirm he will sack Raab if these complaints are upheld.”

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
Hancock to face MPs in Westminster this week following I’m A Celeb stint

Matt Hancock will come face-to-face with angry MPs in Parliament this week for the first time since his controversial jungle jaunt as he returns to Westminster for the second reading of his Dyslexia Bill.The MP is facing questions over his political future following his third-place finish on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with his stint down under drawing criticism from colleagues including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Speculation has been mounting over whether he will have the Conservative whip restored and seek to stand again at the next election.He appears to be up against a tight time frame,...
MPs to visit Taiwan amid heightened tensions

MPs on a prominent Commons committee are visiting Taiwan from Tuesday and will meet dignitaries over the next few days amid strained UK relations with China.The Foreign Affairs Committee said its members will be on the island, which China claims as its territory, until Saturday.It follows heightened tensions between the West and Beijing over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the self-ruling island in August.The UK is fortunate to enjoy strong cultural and trading ties with TaiwanForeign Affairs Committee chair Alicia KearnsThe Committee will meet President Tsai Ing-Wen, the Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Wellington Koo, and Premier...
Rishi Sunak news – live: David Miliband hints at Commons return demanding EU ‘cooperation’

David Miliband has hinted that he could make a dramatic bid to return to parliament as he said the UK’s reputation has been “shredded” after Brexit.The former Labour cabinet minister called for closer ties with the EU as he said: “We’ve lost European cooperation because of Brexit – we’ve got to build it back.” But Mr Miliband declined to criticise Sir Keir’s approach to Brexit after the Labour leader vowed not to cross the “red line” of bringing back freedom of movement with the EU. “In respect of Europe, it seems to me what he’s trying to do is...
Home Office looking at asylum ‘safe’ list to combat Channel crisis – report

The Government is reportedly reviewing plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries in an effort to tackle the Channel migrant crisis.Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at resurrecting a list of countries deemed by the Home Office to be safe, according to The Times.More than 42,600 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year and Channel crossings continued on Tuesday.The Ministry of Defence said 426 migrants made the journey on Monday in seven boats – an average of about 61 people per boat. The overall average for 2022 is around 40, according to...
Brazil’s president-elect voices support for campaign to free Julian Assange

Brazil’s president-elect has stressed his ongoing support for the campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.Luis Inacio Lula da Silva met Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief, and Joseph Farrell, a WikiLeaks ambassador, in a private meeting in the capital Brasilia.Mr da Silva, a former political prisoner, has long been outspoken about Assange’s imprisonment and extradition attempt by the US.Assange is wanted by American authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011 related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.At the meeting, Mr da Silva reiterated his wish to see Assange freed.The WikiLeaks delegation will be received at Brazil’s Parliament on Tuesday by...
Millions paid to buy China out of Sizewell C as nuclear plant gets £700m green light

The taxpayer is to hand over millions of pounds to China to buy out its stake in the project to build a new nuclear plant at Sizewell C in Suffolk.Business secretary Grant Shapps today gave the green light to the £20bn project by confirming a £700 million government investment - the first state backing for nuclear energy in the UK for 30 years.The state-owned China General Nuclear (CGN) held a 20 per cent stake in the project, which is intended to provide low-carbon power to 6 million homes over more than 50 years.Downing Street refused to confirm the size...
