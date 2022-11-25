Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in Boston amid a brewing racism scandal overseas. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness,” wrote William via the couple’s joint Twitter account. “My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched The Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.” Meanwhile, Lady Susan Hussey, the queen’s former woman of the bedchamber, resigned on Wednesday after being accused of making a series of racist comments to an attendee at an event hosted by King Charles’ wife, Camilla. “Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society,” a spokesperson for Prince William said, according to Reuters. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”Read it at NBC Boston

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO