AP News Summary at 11:13 a.m. EST
Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike. WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike. Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House is expected to act first on Wednesday. The bill Congress is considering would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden's administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.
Prince William, Kate kick off their US trip: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
Equilibrium & Sustainability — Fully self-driving vans could come to San Francisco
Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. Vans without steering wheels — or any other manual controls — could soon be cruising the streets of San Francisco. California regulators are currently reviewing an application from General Motors’ (GM) driverless-car division to…
Big moments for women at the men's World Cup
An unexpected result of the US Men's National Team reaching the knockout round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup is that the US Women's National Team will get its largest collective payday. Meanwhile, watch for the first all-women refereeing team to debut at the World Cup on Thursday.
William and Kate Arrive in the U.S. Amid Royal Racism Storm
Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in Boston amid a brewing racism scandal overseas. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness,” wrote William via the couple’s joint Twitter account. “My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched The Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.” Meanwhile, Lady Susan Hussey, the queen’s former woman of the bedchamber, resigned on Wednesday after being accused of making a series of racist comments to an attendee at an event hosted by King Charles’ wife, Camilla. “Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society,” a spokesperson for Prince William said, according to Reuters. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”Read it at NBC Boston
Protests in China are not rare -- but the current unrest is significant
Street protests across China have evoked memories of the Tiananmen Square demonstrations that were brutally quashed in 1989. Indeed, foreign media have suggested the current unrest sweeping cities across China is unlike anything seen in the country since that time. The implication is that protest in China is a rarity. Meanwhile, the Nov. 30, 2022, death of Jiang Zemin – the leader brought in after the bloody crackdown on 1989 – gives further reason to reflect on how China has changed since the Tiananmen Square massacre, and how Communist party leaders might react to unrest now. But how uncommon are these recent...
Hillicon Valley — GOP governor adds to TikTok pressure
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) put a ban on TikTok for state government-issued devices, ramping up the pressure from Republicans over the Chinese-owned company. Meanwhile, DoorDash cut more than 1,000 corporate workers, adding to the broad layoffs that have hit the tech sector. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all...
