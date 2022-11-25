ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police say the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three officers to South Korea to bring her back. They say she will be held in jail overnight and is to appear in court Wednesday on two murder charges. South Korea’s Justice Ministry says it provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” in the case.
The Independent

USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
The Associated Press

Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — The midterm elections may be over, but President Joe Biden is staying on the road to push his economic agenda. He’s visiting Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years. A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details before Biden’s trip to Michigan, said the Democratic president’s remarks would extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing, which has been a priority of his administration. Biden also plans to emphasize falling gas prices and efforts to protect abortion access. Biden will appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who just won reelection in a closely watched race. Whitmer’s double-digit margin of victory over Tudor Dixon, a Republican who had denied the 2020 election results, has burnished her standing within her party.
Reuters

NATO chief says alliance won't back down on Ukraine aid

BUCHAREST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure.
WSOC Charlotte

NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance's commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world's largest security organization. Stoltenberg's remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO...
