nbc16.com
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
nbc16.com
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
nbc16.com
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
nbc16.com
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
nbc16.com
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
nbc16.com
Oregon State women shook up by No. 9 Iowa in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State women’s basketball team battled against the top player in women’s basketball Friday in the Phil Knight Legacy. Caitlin Clark is the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes; she scored 28 points as No. 9 Iowa defeated OSU 73-59. The Beavers were led...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
nbc16.com
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach
EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field
A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
nbc16.com
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
CBS Sports
Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
247Sports
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
nbc16.com
Outages leave Oregon State campus without power; game expected to start on time
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is closed due to power outages Saturday morning, the university reported. According to Oregon State University, most of its Corvallis campus is without power. "Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the university stated. "Stay tuned for social media updates on football...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Chronicle
Blazers Drop Two in Longview
The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
