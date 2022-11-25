ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

nbc16.com

U of O, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach

EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oakland wins 2A state football title

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
OAKLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Holiday shopping season kicks off at Valley River Center in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday shopping season has kicked off at Valley River Center in Eugene. Our newsroom visited a handful of stores Monday. Managers we spoke with say staffing isn't a major concern, and that inflation isn't keeping shoppers away. "Honestly, I think that people want to have...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene-area gas prices seeing steady decline

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Eugene have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. This average puts prices in Eugene 45.6 cents/gallon lower than a month ago and 59.2 cents/gallon higher than a year ago. The...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

High number of serious and fatal crashes prompts safety reminder for holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — There have been 2 fatal crashes and 3 injury crashes on Lane County roads in the past week. “We have seen this heartbreaking trend over the past few years, but the last seven days have been really rough,” said Sergeant Tom Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. “With many of these fatal and serious injury crashes there is a mix of speeding, intoxication or distraction. The worst part is they’re so preventable.”
LANE COUNTY, OR

