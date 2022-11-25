Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
The Lafourche Library is ready to celebrate in December!
The Lafourche Parish Library System is ready to celebrate this holiday season! From concerts to crafts, dinosaurs to Mrs. Claus, there is something for everybody this December at the library!. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who to visit Thibodaux library: Stop in at the Thibodaux Branch Library’s “How the Grinch Stole...
houmatimes.com
Helen Bowles Roy
Helen Bowles Roy ,88, a retired secretary of more than 20 years from the Terrebonne Parish school system, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022, due to an extended illness. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in Helen’s honor Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until...
houmatimes.com
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
WDSU
Over 6,000 people out of power in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Entergy reports that over 6,200 people are out of power in Terrebonne Parish after severe weather. There is currently no estimation of when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade gets underway
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade is officially underway. Starting Sunday, Nov. 27, people will see deputies stationed at all Livingston Parish Walmart stores and at the Bass Pro Shop. The deputies will be collecting monetary donations or new and unwrapped toys.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: November 27, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 27, 2022.
houmatimes.com
City of Thibodaux 2022 Property Tax Notices have been mailed
The City of Thibodaux mailed a total of 6919 property tax notices on November 23, 2022. Taxes are due by December 31, 2022. For any property sold in 2022, the owner of record at the beginning of the year may receive the tax notice. Sometimes the tax is prorated at the time of the sale, and it is the responsibility of the new property owner to see that all taxes due on the property are paid.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Government Online Auction Viewing Period is Now Open
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live. The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website....
lafourchegazette.com
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
wbrz.com
Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
theadvocate.com
Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento
The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
theadvocate.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany’s Hospice House is a special place with special people
That’s what nurse Gladys Wilkins tells each of her patients when they check in to the Hospice House in Slidell. The veteran nurse is there to make sure her patients’ every want and need is fulfilled as she nurtures them through the last days of their lives. If they want bacon and eggs, they get bacon and eggs, she said. If they want something their family won’t or can't bring, she’ll get it. Whatever they want, it’s theirs if she can make it happen. She’s there to make Hospice House their “happy place,” and she wants them each of them to know just how special they are to her.
NOLA.com
No Corps levee for Eden Isles, but state offers alternative
A 16-month review of a proposed $4 billion Army Corps of Engineers plan to reduce flood risk in St. Tammany Parish is still not likely to include 100-year levee protection for Eden Isles and other small communities just south or east of Slidell, the project manager for the plan says.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Louisiana man found with hundreds of forged checks and IDs, sentenced for wire fraud
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for wire fraud.
Retired pastor, pastoral associate missing as investigation into double killing continues
COVINGTON, La. — The retired pastor of St. Peter Church in Covington and a pastoral associate have been missing since Sunday night, Father Daniel Brouillette confirmed to WWL-TV. Father Brouillette said that Retired Priest Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats have not been seen since Sunday. The news...
