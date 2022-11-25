ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

The Lafourche Library is ready to celebrate in December!

The Lafourche Parish Library System is ready to celebrate this holiday season! From concerts to crafts, dinosaurs to Mrs. Claus, there is something for everybody this December at the library!. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who to visit Thibodaux library: Stop in at the Thibodaux Branch Library’s “How the Grinch Stole...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Helen Bowles Roy

Helen Bowles Roy ,88, a retired secretary of more than 20 years from the Terrebonne Parish school system, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022, due to an extended illness. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in Helen’s honor Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

City of Thibodaux 2022 Property Tax Notices have been mailed

The City of Thibodaux mailed a total of 6919 property tax notices on November 23, 2022. Taxes are due by December 31, 2022. For any property sold in 2022, the owner of record at the beginning of the year may receive the tax notice. Sometimes the tax is prorated at the time of the sale, and it is the responsibility of the new property owner to see that all taxes due on the property are paid.
THIBODAUX, LA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)

Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
MANDEVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Government Online Auction Viewing Period is Now Open

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live. The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website....
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents

A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany’s Hospice House is a special place with special people

That’s what nurse Gladys Wilkins tells each of her patients when they check in to the Hospice House in Slidell. The veteran nurse is there to make sure her patients’ every want and need is fulfilled as she nurtures them through the last days of their lives. If they want bacon and eggs, they get bacon and eggs, she said. If they want something their family won’t or can't bring, she’ll get it. Whatever they want, it’s theirs if she can make it happen. She’s there to make Hospice House their “happy place,” and she wants them each of them to know just how special they are to her.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
RACELAND, LA

