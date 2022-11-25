That’s what nurse Gladys Wilkins tells each of her patients when they check in to the Hospice House in Slidell. The veteran nurse is there to make sure her patients’ every want and need is fulfilled as she nurtures them through the last days of their lives. If they want bacon and eggs, they get bacon and eggs, she said. If they want something their family won’t or can't bring, she’ll get it. Whatever they want, it’s theirs if she can make it happen. She’s there to make Hospice House their “happy place,” and she wants them each of them to know just how special they are to her.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO