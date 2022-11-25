Fundraiser created for family who lost Hailey Brooks in Raleigh Christmas Parade

An online fundraiser has been created to raise money for the family who lost their 11-year-old daughter at the Raleigh Christmas Parade nearly one week ago.

Hailey Kaye Brooks was killed after she was hit by a truck pulling the floats for the CC & Co. dance troupe she was performing with in the Nov. 19 parade.

Brooks was struck by a GMC pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Landen Glass, who has been charged in her death.

The Brooks family has been mourning the loss of the little girl with a “kind and humble heart,” according to her parents .

The GoFundMe was set up by Erika Parker on behalf of the family.

“The hope is that this campaign will generate enough funds to not only support the family, but also allow them to establish a non-profit organization in Hailey’s honor with the goal of carrying out her legacy,” the fundraiser page states.

With a goal of $25,000, the fundraiser has raised over $10,800 as of Friday morning after its creation Thursday.

“This GoFundMe page was created to allow individuals to support the Brooks family during this difficult time,” the page states.

Glass faces multiple misdemeanors, including death by vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a weapon at a parade.

An arrest warrant for Glass also shows police faulted him for having faulty brakes that “were inadequate to control the movement of and stop the vehicle, which confirms what some spectators on the scene said about possible brake failure, The News & Observer reported.

Glass is currently out on bond but could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

To donate to the Brooks family, go to www.gofundme.com/f/38wzr-hailey-brooks.