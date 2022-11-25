ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Burn burner
2d ago

Huge thanks to the officers, emts, and firefighters putting their holidays on hold and saftey at risk to help the public. and of course well wishes to all the families involved

Dave Syakovich
2d ago

What a horrible tragedy especially on Thanksgiving day & even more so for the ppl who were just driving along on the freeway n had nothing to do with this. I live about a mile from where this incident started & that apartment complex is nothing but trouble & has been for many years. The police are called in there on a daily basis, more than once a day. It's infested with drugs & crime & don't dare go on vacation or out of town because your place will most likely be broken into, ransacked, & robbed before you get back home.

Schreese Bennett
2d ago

It was terrible my Mom and I saw the whole thing when the car took off and headed into traffic and crashed into the oncoming traffic! Can't get it out of my head...

