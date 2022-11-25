Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
Le Show For The Week Of November 27, 2022
On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry digs into the program’s archives to bring us interviews with two of New Orleans’ finest piano players, Jon Cleary and Henry Butler. Each interview is stacked with stories about their essential techniques, traditions, and influences as well as intimate performances of their own music and other masters of the keys.
wwno.org
CONTINUUM: Neo-Medieval
This Continuum presents unique contemporary performances of medieval music in accordance with the modern revival of music from this period, hence the name, Neo-Medieval. The three ensembles have been highly praised for their approaches to performing this music. All are different from each other but each gives excellent interpretations of the selections.
Comments / 0