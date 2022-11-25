While multiple states are raising minimum wage in 2023, including Massachusetts, others still rely on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Overall, there are 20 states that have a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Five of those states don’t have a minimum wage and instead are required to use the federal minimum wage. And two of the states, Georgia and Wyoming, have minimum wages of less than the federal minimum wage. However, most companies are required to use the federal minimum wage.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO