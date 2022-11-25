Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mixed feelings for shoppers and workers on Cyber Monday
(ABC 6 News) – There is Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and Monday is the grand finale of one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Cyber Monday. Imagine a place where you can shop online and support local businesses, it exists and it’s called Shop Iowa. It started in March 2020 when physical retail doors were shut because of the pandemic. The State of Iowa found a majority of Iowa business owners were not selling online, so Shop Iowa was created.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
KAAL-TV
Downtown Rochester businesses struggle to regain customers
(ABC 6 News) – Business owners in downtown Rochester say they saw some much-needed customers last weekend with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but they are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic shutdowns and the switch to telework. Tangerine Gifts has been a downtown Rochester staple for...
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
KAAL-TV
Snow and wind give us trouble
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for part of our area. Generally, areas along and north of a line from Mason City to Rochester are included on the advisory through Tuesday evening. Snow is expected to fall through the day on Tuesday. The onset will include a brief period...
KAAL-TV
Over 100 Canada geese, mallards found dead on Waseca lake; tests negative for avian flu
(ABC 6 News) – Lab tests on over 100 waterfowl that were found dead at a Waseca lake have tested negative for avian influenza, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife. The MnDNR said on Sunday, Nov. 20, Conservation Officers and Wildlife staff...
KAAL-TV
No decision on city attorney in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea city council discussed the next steps on filling the open city attorney spot on Monday evening. The council presented two options to make a direct hire or use a contracted service. City manager Ian Rigg asked for a decision Monday evening from...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman witnesses daylight catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a brazen catalytic converter theft from a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, the Rochester Police Department received a call from a woman who heard the sound of a saw after pulling into the parking lot of Walmart North at about 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
visitwinona.com
Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)
Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
willmarradio.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
KAAL-TV
Saturday HS Girls Basketball Recap: Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, La Crescent all win
(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota hosted the Early Bird Invitational and beat Minneapolis North 63-25 Saturday night. Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Houston 39-26 at that same invitational. Elsewhere, Pine Island lost their home opener to La Crescent 63-50.
KAAL-TV
Meet the new owner of Book Review
(ABC 6 News) – Book worms, comic book readers, card collectors and board game enthusiasts got an early Christmas present this year. Book review held a soft opening on Saturday to give new and long time customers a chance to visit the store for the first time in almost 5 months.
KAAL-TV
Lakeville man charged with murder for fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting
(KSTP) – A Lakeville man has been formally charged for last week’s deadly shooting at a Bloomington strip mall. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged by warrant with one count of second-degree murder and another charge of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in custody in Kay County, Oklahoma, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
KAAL-TV
Hayfield’s Pack duo ready for the last dance of sharing a basketball court together
(ABC 6 News) — Hayfield boys basketball head coach Chris Pack has been coaching his son Ethan for ten years. With Ethan a senior now, it will be the last season he gets to be his head coach. The two look to win the state championship for the third year in a row.
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
KAAL-TV
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
