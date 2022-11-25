ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Mixed feelings for shoppers and workers on Cyber Monday

(ABC 6 News) – There is Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and Monday is the grand finale of one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Cyber Monday. Imagine a place where you can shop online and support local businesses, it exists and it’s called Shop Iowa. It started in March 2020 when physical retail doors were shut because of the pandemic. The State of Iowa found a majority of Iowa business owners were not selling online, so Shop Iowa was created.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Downtown Rochester businesses struggle to regain customers

(ABC 6 News) – Business owners in downtown Rochester say they saw some much-needed customers last weekend with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but they are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic shutdowns and the switch to telework. Tangerine Gifts has been a downtown Rochester staple for...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Snow and wind give us trouble

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for part of our area. Generally, areas along and north of a line from Mason City to Rochester are included on the advisory through Tuesday evening. Snow is expected to fall through the day on Tuesday. The onset will include a brief period...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

No decision on city attorney in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea city council discussed the next steps on filling the open city attorney spot on Monday evening. The council presented two options to make a direct hire or use a contracted service. City manager Ian Rigg asked for a decision Monday evening from...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman witnesses daylight catalytic converter theft

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a brazen catalytic converter theft from a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, the Rochester Police Department received a call from a woman who heard the sound of a saw after pulling into the parking lot of Walmart North at about 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
ROCHESTER, MN
visitwinona.com

Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)

Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
WINONA, MN
willmarradio.com

Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake

(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
KAAL-TV

Meet the new owner of Book Review

(ABC 6 News) – Book worms, comic book readers, card collectors and board game enthusiasts got an early Christmas present this year. Book review held a soft opening on Saturday to give new and long time customers a chance to visit the store for the first time in almost 5 months.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Lakeville man charged with murder for fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting

(KSTP) – A Lakeville man has been formally charged for last week’s deadly shooting at a Bloomington strip mall. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged by warrant with one count of second-degree murder and another charge of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in custody in Kay County, Oklahoma, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin man to be tried for rape

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
AUSTIN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

