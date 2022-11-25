ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

Paris Blockchain Week announces industry leaders and visionaries as keynote speakers, 20-24 March 2023

Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, is excited to announce a host of keynotes from industry leaders and visionaries, including Marieke Flament, CEO, NEAR Foundation, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit, and Ryan Selkis, Founder & CEO, Messari, who will hit the stage from 20th to 24th March in 2023.
ffnews.com

BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion

BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
ffnews.com

Intix’s André Casterman On How Banks Should Respond to Regulatory Demands

In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sit with André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Intix, about the standards for higher value payments and the need for more precise financial reporting. Regulators are expecting banks to be more steadfast with their reporting – this is where automated capabilities would relieve the most tension.
Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
ffnews.com

Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients

Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced the launch of a $100 million support fund to shore up institutional market makers during this challenging period in the crypto industry. The fund will offer a helping hand to Bybit’s dedicated institutional clients with a maximum of up...
ffnews.com

Finastra cements commitment to growth in Asia Pacific with Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur

Finastra today announced a new Center of Excellence (COE) at Malaysia’s MRANTI Technology Park in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. MRANTI Park is a hub for technology innovation, commercial adoption, and scientific excellence. It is an ideal location for Finastra to expand its Asia Pacific footprint, further, contribute to the local economy, and promote Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) careers in a region dedicated to innovation.
ffnews.com

Quoroom’s Ulyana Shtybel on the War in Ukraine and What the Financial Services industry Should be Doing

Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Ulyana Shtybel, Co-Founder and CEO of software solution provider, Quoroom, about the war in Ukraine and the role the financial services industry plays in the conflict. For Shtybel, strong moral values are the cornerstone of modern society, and companies like SWIFT, which have enacted sanctions against Russia, represent the social responsibility corporates have when those values are violated.
ffnews.com

FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
ffnews.com

Lagardére Travel Retail Go Live With ReceiptHero’s Digital Receipt Solution

ReceiptHero & Lagardére Travel Retail today announce that they’ve partnered up to deploy a digital receipt solution to Lagardère Travel Retail’s UK stores. Lagardére Travel Retail currently operates 21 shops across 8 airports and 8 ferries. Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland brands include Discover,...
ffnews.com

OpenWay launches Card- and Wallet-as-a-Service platform for CaaS providers across the globe

OpenWay proudly announces that its Way4 Card-as-a-Service enabling platform, recently launched in Europe and already recognized as one of the top CaaS technology solutions on the market, is now available to Card-as-a-Service and Wallet-as-a-Service providers all over the world. The solution is based on the award-winning Way4 digital payment platform....
ffnews.com

FF Virtual Arena: How can fintechs help people save their finances?

The COVID-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis have proven that the next few years will be congested with economic turbulence. With high interest rates and skyrocketing energy bills, people will be more financially vulnerable than ever. The question stands: How can fintechs help people save their finances in times of strife?
ffnews.com

Cogo and Tandem Bank partner to offer customers help reducing their carbon footprint

Carbon footprint management expert, Cogo, and the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem, join forces in a new partnership that will help Tandem’s customers discover Cogo to manage the carbon footprint of their spending. Emma Kisby, EMEA CEO of Cogo says, “Partnering with a bank so in tune with...
ffnews.com

Advanced AI Helps Banks Double APP Scam Detection

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help banks to prevent over 100,000 Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams each year, according to a trial piloted by two major banks and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions. The trial saw detection of in-progress APP scams double from 3-in 10 to 6-in-10 cases. Preventing 60% of APP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy