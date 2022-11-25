Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Ulyana Shtybel, Co-Founder and CEO of software solution provider, Quoroom, about the war in Ukraine and the role the financial services industry plays in the conflict. For Shtybel, strong moral values are the cornerstone of modern society, and companies like SWIFT, which have enacted sanctions against Russia, represent the social responsibility corporates have when those values are violated.

1 DAY AGO