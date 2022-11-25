Read full article on original website
WKTV
SQSPCA launching 'Promise for Parkie' campaign on Giving Tuesday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA will launch its year-end fundraiser on Giving Tuesday aiming to raise $100,000 to support the animals at the shelter, with matching contributions from two special community members. Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000 to the shelter for every $20,000 raised...
starvedrock.media
Downtown Utica Shows Up In Hallmark Christmas Movie
If your Thanksgiving weekend included watching Hallmark Christmas movies, chances are you saw a familiar downtown on your television screen. Drone images filmed by Matthew Klein Films in Utica were featured during a Hallmark movie Sunday evening called “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.” Klein says he filmed the shots of Mill Street in Utica in January of 2021 for a different purpose but they ended up being licensed in the Hallmark production.
WKTV
Community comes together to 'Stuff the Bus' for kids in need this holiday season
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Tis the season to once again Stuff the Bus. Local shoppers at Boscov’s department store showed off their generosity Saturday, by purchasing new and unwrapped toys for local kids in need. WKTV and Roser Communications have been teaming up over the years so local...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
localsyr.com
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
WKTV
Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
WKTV
Bright Nights at Utica Zoo canceled for Sunday
UTICA, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been canceled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. hours. The event will resume next Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Meet Rodney: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Rodney! He is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix with the CNY SPCA. Rodney was found as a stray right before Halloween. The shelter hopes to find him a home for the holidays. At roughly 60 pounds, Rodney is described as being like a big...
WKTV
Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday
VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
WKTV
Community Foundation's 'Helpful Harvest Fund' awards grants to over 30 local organizations
UTICA, N.Y. – In an effort to help those in need during the holidays and cold winter months, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties' newly created Helpful Harvest Fund has awarded $38,500 to over 30 human service organizations. Organizations included food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters, all...
WKTV
Enjoy a holiday concert at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on Dec. 10
UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will host a holiday concert on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. 'TAKE3: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is part of the museum's 'Concerts in the Court' series in downtown Utica, on Genesee Street. Classically trained trio 'TAKE3' includes Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll...
WKTV
Players of Utica presenting 'Christmas Belles' on Dec. 9
UTICA, N.Y. -- After 108 seasons, the Players of Utica will be presenting, 'Christmas Belles' with its first showing on Dec. 9. This holiday-themed show is the third of the season, focusing on comedy and music. The show is directed by Stephen Wagner, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It takes place in the days leading up to Christmas with sisters who are not showing their holiday spirit.
WKTV
Little Falls reveals plans to transform downtown using $10 million DRI funding
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Little Falls was awarded $10 million in state funding last year through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Mayor Mark Blask joined Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday to unveil the eight projects that will be funded using the money. The city plans to transform the downtown area...
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
WKTV
Clinton shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and that's good news for retailers, but Saturday is all about the local mom and pop stores in our communities. It's Small Business Saturday, where the focus is on the little guy, or girl. In Clinton, shoppers were checking...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County first responders lose child to bacterial meningitis
Syracuse, New York — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help and support two Syracuse AMR first responders following the death of their five-year-old daughter who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24th. According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, Emily passed...
WKTV
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
