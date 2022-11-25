ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

SQSPCA launching 'Promise for Parkie' campaign on Giving Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA will launch its year-end fundraiser on Giving Tuesday aiming to raise $100,000 to support the animals at the shelter, with matching contributions from two special community members. Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000 to the shelter for every $20,000 raised...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
starvedrock.media

Downtown Utica Shows Up In Hallmark Christmas Movie

If your Thanksgiving weekend included watching Hallmark Christmas movies, chances are you saw a familiar downtown on your television screen. Drone images filmed by Matthew Klein Films in Utica were featured during a Hallmark movie Sunday evening called “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.” Klein says he filmed the shots of Mill Street in Utica in January of 2021 for a different purpose but they ended up being licensed in the Hallmark production.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
localsyr.com

Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Bright Nights at Utica Zoo canceled for Sunday

UTICA, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been canceled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. hours. The event will resume next Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Rodney: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Rodney! He is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix with the CNY SPCA. Rodney was found as a stray right before Halloween. The shelter hopes to find him a home for the holidays. At roughly 60 pounds, Rodney is described as being like a big...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday

VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino. This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Enjoy a holiday concert at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on Dec. 10

UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will host a holiday concert on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. 'TAKE3: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is part of the museum's 'Concerts in the Court' series in downtown Utica, on Genesee Street. Classically trained trio 'TAKE3' includes Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Jason Stoll...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Players of Utica presenting 'Christmas Belles' on Dec. 9

UTICA, N.Y. -- After 108 seasons, the Players of Utica will be presenting, 'Christmas Belles' with its first showing on Dec. 9. This holiday-themed show is the third of the season, focusing on comedy and music. The show is directed by Stephen Wagner, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It takes place in the days leading up to Christmas with sisters who are not showing their holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica CIty Hall crow problem

Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clinton shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. - The holiday shopping season is in full swing and that's good news for retailers, but Saturday is all about the local mom and pop stores in our communities. It's Small Business Saturday, where the focus is on the little guy, or girl. In Clinton, shoppers were checking...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
FLY CREEK, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY

