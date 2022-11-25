ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
KCJJ

Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest

A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
CORALVILLE, IA
Eyewitness News

Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
PUTNAM, CT
YAHOO!

Brimfield police say scammer posed as police officer

Brimfield police said that an area resident reported a scam phone call from someone posing as a Brimfield police officer on Tuesday. The woman said the caller claimed there was fraudulent activity on her Amazon account and was attempting to obtain account information from her. Further, the phone number that showed up on the woman's phone was the actual police department phone number, as she pushed redial following the call and was immediately connected to the Brimfield Police Department. Police said scammers use spoofing programs to fool caller IDs into misidentifying the phone number a call is coming from.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hadley police rescue canoer stranded in marsh

A man was rescued Saturday evening in Hadley after his canoe became stranded in a marsh, according to the Hadley Police Department. The department said in a Facebook post that they received a report about the missing man at 5:54 p.m. Saturday. The boater had gone out canoeing on Lake Warner earlier in the day and had not returned or been heard from since.
HADLEY, MA
YAHOO!

Season two of 'Ozarks True Crime' podcast explores Feeney family murders

Over two years ago, journalist Anne Roderique-Jones visited Springfield to research the Three Missing Women for her first podcast. Since its release, the podcast has been downloaded more than 1.6 million times. This summer, Roderique-Jones returned to explore another Ozarks case. The second season of Roderique-Jones' podcast series, "Ozarks True...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy