Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Springfield police officer Jose Diaz backs out of guilty plea in Nathan Bill’s case
SPRINGFIELD — Suspended Police Officer Jose Diaz on Monday pulled the chute on a guilty plea in the long-running Nathan Bill’s assault case at the last second in Hampden Superior Court. Diaz — acquitted in May of assault charges associated with a 2015 altercation between off-duty officers and...
Pittsfield School Employees Union President Charged With Drunkenly Shoving Cop: Police
Police in Florida arrested the president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union earlier this month after she allegedly shoved a sheriff's deputy while drunk at a concert, authorities said. Sandra Amburn, 73, of Pittsfield, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer — a felony — stemming...
MassLive.com
Chicopee police charge 2 teens after gun pulled in fight at football game
A pair of teenagers are facing charges after one of them pulled a gun and struck a bystander in the face with it during a fight at Chicopee’s annual Thanksgiving Day football game, police said. Emmanuel Nieves and Anthony Rodriguez, both 19, were arrested Thursday after a confrontation during...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Grandparents targeted by these fake callers
The Longmeadow Police Department is reporting another phone call attempt to get money from unsuspecting grandparents.
KCJJ
Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest
A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
2 men found with guns arrested following shooting in Worcester, police say
Two men found to be in possession of guns following a shooting on Gardner Street in Worcester were arrested Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2 (A) Gardner Street after receiving a report of gunshots and found a group arguing outside the apartment, police said. Upon police’s arrival, one man...
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons to resign, had history of complaints
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons is set to resign from his position on Dec. 20 as part of an employment settlement agreement with the town, according to officials. The terms of the agreement have been signed off by both Gibbons and the Select Board. On March 31, the former acting...
Springfield man accused of flashing fake gun at Wilbraham Big Y
Wilbraham police arrested a Springfield man in connection with a Tuesday incident in which a presumed fake gun was pulled out during an argument at the Wilbraham Big Y parking lot. David Bushey Jr., 28, of Springfield, was arrested on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Eyewitness News
Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
Randy Adonoo, killed in Bolton crash, called ‘irreplaceable’ in GoFundMe
Randy Adonoo was a hard worker with a smile that would “brighten up anyone’s day,” according to his friends. The 31-year-old Worcester man was killed on Nov. 21 when the Lexus he was driving on I-495 in Bolton was struck by a Camry, forcing both cars into the median where they then rolled over.
Eyewitness News
Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that included her being drunk and laying on top of a child, according to South Windsor police. Kimberly Cournoyer, 39, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of...
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
YAHOO!
Brimfield police say scammer posed as police officer
Brimfield police said that an area resident reported a scam phone call from someone posing as a Brimfield police officer on Tuesday. The woman said the caller claimed there was fraudulent activity on her Amazon account and was attempting to obtain account information from her. Further, the phone number that showed up on the woman's phone was the actual police department phone number, as she pushed redial following the call and was immediately connected to the Brimfield Police Department. Police said scammers use spoofing programs to fool caller IDs into misidentifying the phone number a call is coming from.
Holyoke police seek public information about General Cleaners fire
HOLYOKE — Holyoke police investigators are reaching out to city residents seeking information about a fire in the General Cleaners location at 361 South St. early Friday morning. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said firefighters responded to the South Street scene at about 3 a.m. following a report of smoke...
Hadley police rescue canoer stranded in marsh
A man was rescued Saturday evening in Hadley after his canoe became stranded in a marsh, according to the Hadley Police Department. The department said in a Facebook post that they received a report about the missing man at 5:54 p.m. Saturday. The boater had gone out canoeing on Lake Warner earlier in the day and had not returned or been heard from since.
YAHOO!
Season two of 'Ozarks True Crime' podcast explores Feeney family murders
Over two years ago, journalist Anne Roderique-Jones visited Springfield to research the Three Missing Women for her first podcast. Since its release, the podcast has been downloaded more than 1.6 million times. This summer, Roderique-Jones returned to explore another Ozarks case. The second season of Roderique-Jones' podcast series, "Ozarks True...
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to speak at Westfield State University
WESTFIELD — Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney, will present a lecture at Westfield State University Nov. 29. His lecture is titled “Justice in 2022 and Beyond” and will serve as the inaugural presentation in the university’s new “Voice of Justice” lecture series.
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0