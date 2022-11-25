ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder's Thirst Trap Photo Kills 4 Birds With 1 Stone

In a recent Instagram post, Ian Somerhalder looks sultry while flexing his biceps. But there’s a shameless promotion happening in the caption and on his shirt. And that’s not all. The Vampire Diaries alum’s thirst trap somehow kills four birds with one stone.

Ian Somerhalder knows how to turn heads with a classic thirst trap

Ian Somerhalder on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ in 2021 | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actor’s October 21 Instagram thirst trap does as Somerhalder intended — entices his nearly 24 million followers to click for a better view.

“Yummmy,” follower @lucyrasmussen writes.

“If you get any hotter, I will spontaneously combust,” fan @mollyhereandnow says.

After appreciating Somerhalder’s fit physique and tousled hair, some fans are equally impressed by what he’s selling in the caption, which almost reads like an ad. He charismatically conveys four messages in one sexy post.

After beginning with, “Lonnnnnng day of farm chores,” Somerhalder continues, “Dive into our incredible @fleetwoodrv for some cool air, a warm shower, and a sip of bourbon before a crazy work schedule. The American dream … Farm, @fleetwoodrv, bourbon, freedom.”

The Lost star mentions Fleetwood RVs twice, apparently fulfilling his spokesperson duties. He’s also in a Fleetwood RV in the photo and wears a Brother’s Bond Bourbon T-shirt, the company he co-founded — which explains the bourbon mentions.

After the shameless plugs, Somerhalder seizes the opportunity to use his platform to comment about issues he cares about, including climate change. He also makes a political statement and seems to allude to Florida without naming the state.

“Sending you all great energy out there and really hoping for peace and safety. I know so many amazing people are in a really awful spot due to terrible leaders and the [e]ffects of climate change causing terrible storms,” he writes. “Let’s dream a better future and make it happen. TOGETHER.” The star adds a green heart emoji to drive home his point.

“You’re an inspiration … We must go dreaming [for a] better world to touch together,” one fan, @uniqueiansomerhalder, comments.

Dozens of other followers urge the actor to take on another cause — issues in Iran.

But the actor isn’t done yet. He concludes his post with a final message, addressing the blankets in his photo’s background. “Note: All fluffy throw blankets are by the amazing @arhaus and are FAUX Fur. No real fur here!” he says proudly.

Somerhalder’s thirst trap has racked up over 1.8 million likes and nearly 16,000 comments as of this writing.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ made Ian Somerhalder a heartthrob

Ian Somerhalder’s first breakout role was on Lost as Boone Carlyle . However, his star turn as Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries sent fans into a frenzy. The popular teen drama made Somerhalder a heartthrob.

But even while filming The Vampire Diaries , which ended five years ago, Somerhalder has always tried to leverage his fame to create awareness about important issues. He has often spoken about wanting to make the world a better place.

In 2010, he started the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, and Conde Nast Traveler named him one of its annual “visionaries” for his environmental activism. Last year, his foundation donated $1 million to the Jane Goodall Institute, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The actor is passionate about his bourbon business

Since starring in The Vampire Diaries , the now-43-year-old has gotten married, moved to a farm, and become a dad. In 2017, People reported that he and his wife, actor Nikki Reed , welcomed a daughter, Bodhi Soleil. Like Somerhalder, Reed also played a vampire. She played Rosalee in The Twilight Saga .

Fans got to see Somerhalder star in another vampire TV show — 2019’s V Wars — before Netflix canceled the series after one season. But this time, he portrayed a human, Dr. Luther Swann .

Nowadays, Somerhalder is passionate about his bourbon company, Brother’s Bond, which he co-founded with his Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley. The actor played Somherhalder’s vampire sibling, Stefan Salvatore, and the two have remained close.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, Somerhalder spoke about Wesley and hinted at the origins of their bourbon brand’s name. “We love each other,” the actor said. “We have wanted to kill each other about 800 times. But that means brothers.”

RELATED: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Ian Somerhalder Couldn’t Watch ‘True Blood’ For a Personal Reason

