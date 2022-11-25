Read full article on original website
BostonTransplant?
3d ago
Oh her "friend" is screwed since Mexico pressed charges on her. She can have fun in a Mexican prison... 😬🤣 Mexican prisons make American prisons look like Disney land, and I have NO sympathy for her.
Reply(24)
264
Sade' Simone ❤️
3d ago
& what's even more sad is that it was said in another article that she paid for a couple of them to go because they didn't have the money to go SMDH broke bums smdh jealousy & envy is real
Reply(8)
244
ann lombardi
3d ago
So sorry for the loss of your daughterwhoever was there when the beating was going down and did nothing to stop it should also be charged with her murderThey could have stopped it instead of videoing the attackYou are all guilty
Reply
157
