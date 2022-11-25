Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Video With Ben Affleck: ‘I Found the Person Who Makes Me the Happiest I Have Ever Been’
She's over the moon. Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet video with Ben Affleck that explains exactly how she feels about him. "I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been," the viral TikTok audio clip says. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" songstress, 53, was in Affleck's lap in […]
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
Ben Affleck Says He Loves Jennifer Lopez Because She’s ‘the Person I Remember From 20 Years Ago’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave fans a small glimpse into their life as newlyweds and what they appreciate about each other.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday...
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism over taking Ben Affleck's last name: 'I'm very much in control'
Don't be fooled by the rock on her finger: Jennifer Lopez is standing in her power after responding to criticism about her decision to legally take Ben Affleck's last name following their July wedding. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her...
toofab.com
Ralph Fiennes Claims He Was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Relationship Decoy' in Early 2000s
Ralph Fiennes claims he unwittingly played the role of decoy in Bennifer 1.0. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, the actor was asked, "Were you a decoy for their [relationship]?" referring to the first iteration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. "I was,...
One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Article continues...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Rare Instagram Video
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have never been happier—or at least that's how it looks from her latest Instagram video. Lopez shared a video of the two snuggled up face-to-face on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of how much the two love to love each other. In...
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 1st Married Thanksgiving at Home With Blended Family
First married Thanksgiving! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their first holiday season as newlyweds. “This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁,” the “On the Floor” songstress, 53, captioned a Sunday, November 27, Instagram video of her blended family’s festivities. Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram In Lopez’s social media Reel, she documented her brood’s Thanksgiving traditions of cooking […]
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
Reuters
Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me... Then", singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up "This Is Me... Now", to be released next year.
All Loved Up! Jennifer Lopez Snuggles Ben Affleck While Dubbing Him The Person Who Makes Her The 'Happiest'
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making time for each other. On Sunday, November 20, the "On The Floor" vocalist took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and her husband snuggled up while enjoying the end of their weekend amid Lopez's busy filming schedule for the military drama, Atlas. “Guys I did it,” the audio says over Pink's song “Try” in the background as the Hollywood power couple cuddles for the camera before the voice states, “I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez on rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: 'True love does exist and some things do last forever'
Jennifer Lopez has big plans for the new year. She’s slated to release her first new album in eight years, "This Is Me…Now," in 2023. The entertainer announced the project on Friday, Nov. 25 -– the 20th anniversary of her album "This Is Me…Then." Having previously wiped her entire Instagram clean, she also shared an album announcement post, which included the track list.
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
90 Day: Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
Liz finally met Ed's family, but she still has concerns that their opinions may mean more than her relationship Elizabeth "Liz" Woods had one request for Ed "Big Ed" Brown ahead of their second engagement party — that he wouldn't leave her side. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Ed's family throwing the happy couple a second party after their first engagement celebration ended in turmoil. Both Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, were confident that the night wouldn't end in arguments, though Ed...
People
359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0