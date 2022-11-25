ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best Black Friday deals we found today

While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
35 Things You'll Actually Want To Buy This Cyber Monday

Holiday shopping season is upon us, and Cyber Monday is inching closer and closer. It's a shopping weekend that can be a little bit overwhelming: so many deals, so many options. How do you choose? This list will help you find the very best choices, so you can get your holiday shopping done faster.
If You’re Traveling Over The Holidays Don’t Miss These Travel Items That Are Bougie Without Actually Costing You Top Dollar

Traveling in style doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your savings. There's no shame in balling on a budget; we're here to help. While you've been planning your next incredible getaway, we've been scrolling through Amazon to find the top picks for travel essentials that feel extra and bougie without actually costing you top dollar. From seat cushions and compression socks to packing organizers and glasses cases, we've covered different ways to travel, so you're sure to find something useful. Everything on this list is under $50 to keep your travel accessories shopping within an intelligent budget. We've seen affordable wireless earbuds, the perfect carrying cases, and travel bottles for toiletries and even perfume. Keep scrolling to find out what we think are your top purchases to travel bougie, but on a budget.
Best meat thermometers of 2022

We tested 13 different instant-read and leave-in thermometers to find the best meat thermometer for your grilling and cooking needs.
The best cutting boards in 2022

We tested 17 top-rated wood, plastic and composite models to find the best cutting board that lets you slice, dice and chop with ease while preserving your best knives and making kitchen cleanup simple.
Trade is any coffee lover’s dream gift, and right now it’s a better value than ever

It’s safe to assume that just about everyone you know starts off their morning with the same thing: a cup of coffee. That’s why high-quality coffee or coffee equipment is a versatile, functional gift for everyone on your list (besides, maybe, the die-hard tea drinker; you can just get them a mug). Regardless of your budget or your recipients’ specific coffee tastes, Trade Coffee is here to make the holidays easy — and way more delicious.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
The best pour-over coffee makers of 2022

To help determine which pour-over maker you should add to your coffee-making routine, we rounded up eight highly rated models to put through the wringer. We tested six flat-bottom- and cone-shaped versions and two larger all-in-one carafe-styles.
