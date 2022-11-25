ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

French national assembly votes to make abortion a constitutional right

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- France's national assembly voted to approve a resolution to guarantee access to "the right to voluntarily end a pregnancy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vlyA_0jNOCi1D00
France's national assembly passed a resolution on Thursday that would enshrine the right to abortion in the country's constitution. Photo by Julien De Rose/EPA-EFE

Out of the 557 members in the lower house of parliament, 337 lawmakers voted for the measure on Thursday while 18 abstained, as France inched closer to making abortion a constitutional right.

Mathilde Panot, the parliamentary leader of the left's La France Insoumise party, which proposed the resolution, said it was about protecting legalized abortion against any kind of "regression."

"It would just take a political, economic or religious crisis for women's rights to be questioned," she told the house.

Sacha Houlié, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron 's Renaissance party said the vote was "a big step" but noted "it's just the first step."

The resolution still faces a major hurdle to becoming law. Last month the upper house, the Senate, rejected a similar proposal. That body is dominated by right-wing parties and it is thought that the resolution is unlikely to pass there.

A change of constitution would also have to go to a referendum, although opinion polls suggest more than 80% of French voters are behind it.

The push to approve a resolution came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June.

Panot said she dedicated Thursday's vote to women in the United States, Poland and Hungary.

Last February, the French parliament voted to extend the legal timeframe for abortion from 12 to 14 weeks, similar to neighboring Spain.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 93

Vicky Graham
3d ago

So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!

Reply(7)
20
Paula D.
2d ago

France values a women's right to choose what happens to their own bodies more then that of a repressive and backwards republican lead USA.

Reply(6)
11
Sonia Iris
2d ago

they are going forward as we are going backwards. at least the repugs will have a place to send their girlfriends to have abortions. the hell with the poor and then we complain that we have to support them and God forbid pay for their education

Reply(5)
8
Related
NBC News

Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation

President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
Rolling Stone

The Midterms Proved Americans Are Done Waiting for Congress to Protect Abortion Rights

When it was clear, late on election night, that a majority of Kentucky voters had rejected a measure that would have carved the right to abortion access out of the state’s constitution, Tamarra Wieder, the director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, headed to a dive bar in Louisville to celebrate. The win wasn’t unexpected, but the reception her team got at the bar was. “They all came over to our table and cheered us,” Wieder remembers. “We started bawling.” “We felt very strongly going into this election that we were going to win because of all of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

The anti-abortion movement overturned Roe — and only reduced abortions by 6%

The end of Roe v. Wade has created a steady stream of horror stories in conservative states: preteen rape survivors who have to flee across state lines; women with wanted but totally unviable pregnancies who have to do the same; people whose pregnancies threaten to kill them but can’t get care until they are on the brink of death. The list goes on and on.
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses court of appeal abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a court of appeal challenge over late-stage abortions of foetuses with certain health conditions. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan also has Down’s syndrome, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has the condition is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
484K+
Followers
68K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy