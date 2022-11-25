Read full article on original website
Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’
Retiring amid the current economic and financial uncertainty can feel like walking through a minefield of potential problems. Anita Cowles planned to be on a river cruise in Europe next year, taking in the sights and sounds of vibrant cities, sprawling palaces, and medieval fortresses thousands of miles away from her Alabama hometown.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
US stocks will slump, inflation will cool, and a recession will hit as a global downturn takes hold, top UBS strategist says
US stocks could rally in the short term but haven't bottomed yet, Bhanu Baweja said. The top UBS strategist sees underlying inflation cooling, and the US economy suffering a recession. Earnings pressure, higher bond yields, and a global downturn will likely weigh on stocks, he said. Stocks will slump, inflation...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Short seller Jim Chanos blasts crypto, warns the S&P 500 may plunge 55%, and predicts Tesla's growth will slow in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Jim Chanos tore into crypto after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange imploded. The short seller compared the crypto crash to the dot-com bubble bursting. Chanos expects the S&P 500 to plunge, Tesla's growth to slow, and Twitter to distract Elon Musk. Jim Chanos has trashed cryptocurrencies after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX became...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Stocks have not yet bottomed and investors should be prepared for flat returns through 2023, Goldman Sachs says
Despite a relief rally this month, Goldman Sachs says the stock market has still not bottomed out. Investors should have less exposure to stocks and bonds in the near-term, the bank wrote in a note on Monday. A Goldman analyst broke down why investors may want to allocate more to...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ xx
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors worried that China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could further dampen sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,354.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook
Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
US home sales are extending declines as Federal Reserve tightening boosts mortgage rates. That has helped tame inflation, which is now retreating from four-decade highs. But a housing market slowdown also increases the risk of a recession. Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal...
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-BofA sets 4,000 S&P 500 target for 2023
All S&P 500 sectors red; real estate weakest group. Nov 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BOFA SETS 4,000 S&P 500 TARGET FOR 2023 (1455 EST/1955 GMT) Bank of America equity...
1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
You can own a piece of this terrific company for less than the cost of a fancy dinner out.
