ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Halle Berry debuts razor haircut (photo)

Hollywood hottie Halle Berry has never been scared to experiment with fashion or her hairstyle. The Cleveland queen is showing off a bold new look that her stylist has crafted from of her flowing locks. The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress went live from her bathroom on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She...
CLEVELAND, OH
rolling out

5 reasons Kanye West seems diva thirsty to fans

Some say that Ye West continues to deal with mental health issues, which is what’s behind his rants and outlandish comments during the past few months. There are also some people that think he’s just trying to get attention, which seems to be working since he’s always in the headlines for something. At times it can come off as “diva thirsty,” and here are some of the reasons why we think so.
rolling out

Lizzo gifts her AMAs dress to a fan who asked on TikTok

Lizzo recently made someone’s day after a fan requested to wear one of her dresses to an event. Author Aurielle Marie shared a moment with her TikTok followers to ask the singer if she could wear her 2022 Emmys dress. It was a shock for the author when she saw a FedEx package from Lizzo with a dress for her.
rolling out

NBA YoungBoy believes he raps better than Jay-Z

NBA YoungBoy is supremely confident in his lyrical prowess, and he said as much during his online war of words with one of his artists. The prolific rapper, who now calls himself YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was exchanging insults with signee NoCap over percentages when Never Broke Again claimed that he cannot be out rapped by Jay-Z.
rolling out

Dancing Seahorse aims to take music fans to the next level with NFTs

Dancing Seahorse aims to take music fan experiences to the next level as the lines between music, tech, and real-world connections continue to blur. Dancing Seahorse is a members club that aims to connect fans with their favorite artists and fellow supporters more meaningfully. After choosing their respective levels, members will gain first class access to live music experiences, extensive industry connections, and the company’s club. Since its inception, the company has completed activations with music’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny, Post Malone and others.
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy