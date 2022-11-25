Read full article on original website
Related
Usher partners with Sunfare and HUNGRY for holiday giveback
Legendary singer Usher does not only have a love for music, but he also has a big heart for the community. This Thanksgiving holiday, he partnered with the gourmet meal prep organization, Sunfare, and the catering business, HUNGRY, to give back to those in need. The event took place at...
Halle Berry debuts razor haircut (photo)
Hollywood hottie Halle Berry has never been scared to experiment with fashion or her hairstyle. The Cleveland queen is showing off a bold new look that her stylist has crafted from of her flowing locks. The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress went live from her bathroom on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She...
5 reasons Kanye West seems diva thirsty to fans
Some say that Ye West continues to deal with mental health issues, which is what’s behind his rants and outlandish comments during the past few months. There are also some people that think he’s just trying to get attention, which seems to be working since he’s always in the headlines for something. At times it can come off as “diva thirsty,” and here are some of the reasons why we think so.
Lizzo gifts her AMAs dress to a fan who asked on TikTok
Lizzo recently made someone’s day after a fan requested to wear one of her dresses to an event. Author Aurielle Marie shared a moment with her TikTok followers to ask the singer if she could wear her 2022 Emmys dress. It was a shock for the author when she saw a FedEx package from Lizzo with a dress for her.
NBA YoungBoy believes he raps better than Jay-Z
NBA YoungBoy is supremely confident in his lyrical prowess, and he said as much during his online war of words with one of his artists. The prolific rapper, who now calls himself YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was exchanging insults with signee NoCap over percentages when Never Broke Again claimed that he cannot be out rapped by Jay-Z.
Dancing Seahorse aims to take music fans to the next level with NFTs
Dancing Seahorse aims to take music fan experiences to the next level as the lines between music, tech, and real-world connections continue to blur. Dancing Seahorse is a members club that aims to connect fans with their favorite artists and fellow supporters more meaningfully. After choosing their respective levels, members will gain first class access to live music experiences, extensive industry connections, and the company’s club. Since its inception, the company has completed activations with music’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny, Post Malone and others.
DJ E-Clazz explains why he loves music as he orchestrates smooth playlist
DJ E-Clazz is living in his purpose. The music maestro was on the ones and twos during the rolling out and Toyota “Need A Nudge” event on Nov. 17 in Midtown Atlanta. During his set as he played Alicia Myers’ “I Want To Thank You,” DJ E-Clazz spoke to rolling out about his career and love of music.
August Alsina and the power of Black men hugging each another
August Alsina left social media buzzing when at the end of VH1‘s “The Surreal Life” on Nov. 21. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” Alsina said. “And then, what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way.”. Another Black man...
Chicago rapper Panamera P reflects on drill music’s effect on Black community
Panamera P has heard all of the theories. As a Windy City native and hip-hop artist, he witnessed the rise of Chicago‘s drill music. During a recent interview, the rap veteran discussed the hip-hop landscape and his hometown. Some trap artists are from the suburbs and chase a certain...
Musician Mille Manny is bringing a different sound to the South
Mille Manny is a multi-hyphenate phenomenon who turned his childhood dream of being an artist into a full-fledged reality. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, a city whose contributions to music and culture continue to be a global influence, the talented artist is redefining the sound of contemporary R&B and pop.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0