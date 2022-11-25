Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s...
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
Police investigating shots fired into Johnson City home
Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night. According to a release from […]
Man hired by Washington Co., VA sheriff’s office accused of killing teen’s family
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed that a man accused of traveling cross country and killing a teenager's family was working to be a patrol deputy at the sheriff's office.
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested after downtown Big Stone Gap shooting
BIG STONE GAP — A downtown Big Stone Gap restaurant was evacuated Sunday after a shooting suspect ran into the building. According to Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm, police received a dispatch call of a shooting around 1:35 p.m. at Big Stone Economy Drug parking lot on East Fifth Street. The officers found one victim, Hamm said, and the victim’s condition was not known Sunday.
‘Voe’ case: Federal suit against JC police set for trial
A former special prosecutor's federal lawsuit accusing the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the city of retaliating against her for whistleblowing over an alleged drug dealer and serial rapist will go to jury trial in mid-May 2024. The trial is scheduled to be heard in Knoxville.
supertalk929.com
Bristol police identify two suspects in credit card theft
The Bristol Virginia Police Department identified two suspects who they said stole credit cards from a person’s vehicle on Saturday. The post on social media said the person was robbed of the cards while their car was parked at the Mendota Trailhead on Island Road. The male and female suspect captured on surveillance cameras then used the cards at Bristol businesses. They were last seen traveling in a white Hyundai sedan.
1 dead, 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch
One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject the...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District
UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair a bad valve on Bullock Hollow and will then move to the leak on Weaver Pike shortly after finishing. At approximately 6:21 p.m., the utility district said that they were told that they hope to have the water turned on from […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
Suspect’s sister speaks about brother killed in Glade Spring police incident
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police have identified Travis Fields as the man who died after allegedly firing shots near Washington County Virginia Deputies. According to VSP, Fields fired a shot and a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire. Fields died at the scene. Field’s sister, Laura Combs, said her brother was […]
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy near Glade Spring
Authorities say a man is dead after he shot at police near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit Tuesday night.
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
993thex.com
Wanted Suspect, Shot And Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire With Deputy
A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday night. The so far unnamed man was wanted out of Bristol Tennessee and was spotted by the deputy in Glade Spring. The suspect shot at the deputy following a pursuit. The deputy returned fire killing the suspect. Authorities say a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured, nor was the deputy. The name of the suspect has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Comments / 0