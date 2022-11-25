The Bristol Virginia Police Department identified two suspects who they said stole credit cards from a person’s vehicle on Saturday. The post on social media said the person was robbed of the cards while their car was parked at the Mendota Trailhead on Island Road. The male and female suspect captured on surveillance cameras then used the cards at Bristol businesses. They were last seen traveling in a white Hyundai sedan.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO