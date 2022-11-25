Tanger Outlets anticipating a very busy Black Friday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tanger Outlets is ready for the biggest shopping day of the year.

The National Retail Federation anticipates this Black Friday will bring a record number of shoppers into stores across the country. The NRF is predicting 170 million people will shop Black Friday weekend and will spend around $950 billion this holiday season.

Tanger Outlets is prepared for the record-breaking numbers.

“I think that the excitement from Black Friday is all throughout the whole country and through Tanger,” said Stephanie Parisi, marketing director for Tanger Outlets. “We open early at 6 a.m. to get that excitement going, and we’re open till 9 p.m.”

Tanger Outlets has been ready for the holiday season. Parisi said shopping started picking up a few months ago.

“We’ve already seen healthy crowds even before Christmas, and a lot of our retailers have started their Black Friday sales even in October,” Parisi said. “I think this year is a little bit special. People really want to get out and feel and shop and be inside stores.”

Black Friday has a reputation for being a hectic day in shopping centers, but Parisi said there is a time to shop that will suit everyone’s style.

“I would say if you wanna beat the crowds, get here early or anytime after 6 p.m. it kind of dies down a little bit,” Parisi said. “There’s times available for all kinds of shoppers. Those that like the hustle and bustle and those that like a little bit more quiet time to shop.”

