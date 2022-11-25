ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Ohio Hunter Tags Crazy Local Legend, 228-Inch Buck With Antler Growing Out of His Eye

We’ve profiled Davey Stuckey several times in this space; the Ohio expert whitetailer has taken several whopper bucks over the years, but perhaps none as impressive as this year’s mammoth whitetail. The 228-inch giant sports 18 scorable points, has two drop tines, a 2-½-inch tine protruding from below his eye socket, and circumference measurements over 9 inches. The gigantic buck was well known to area hunters and residents, and Stuckey was far from the only one pursuing the deer. Here’s his story.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter

That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pride of Lions Have a Feeding Frenzy With Tourists Mere Feet Away

Nature can be intense as the “circle of life” is constantly in motion. And, the wildlife don’t stop their survival tactics, even if tourists are around notes one recent Nature Is Metal Instagram post showing the moment a hungry pride of lions begins a feeding frenzy as busses of tourists look on just a few feet away.
newsnet5

Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd

It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Male Lion Stealthily Ambush Sleeping Hyenas

When you live in the wild, you must learn to sleep with one eye open. At the very least, you need a partner to stand watch. In this case, two sleeping hyenas in Kruger National Park did not protect themselves very well as they rested. The video starts with the...
Carscoops

Watch This Lifted Truck Become An Exhibit Of Bad Driving At A Drive-Thru

Everyone has experienced the feeling of embarrassment. For some of us, those moments have come while behind the wheel. We’ve even asked you about some of those moments. Sadly for one jacked-up truck driver at a drive-thru, the ancient proverb that pride comes before a fall proved all too true, almost literally.
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy