ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Thomas Elmer Barstow, Jr. of Moyock, November 27

Thomas Elmer Barstow, Jr., age 52, of Moyock, NC died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Long Beach, CA to Thomas Elmer Barstow and Eva Catherine Hudgins Barstow, he served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. After his active-duty military service, he became a self-employed long-haul trucker.
MOYOCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26

Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

How soccer became king in Dare County

The evolution of the sport, from sandspurs to state tourneys. State titles. Regional championships. Collegiate players. Soccer in Dare County, a narrow sliver of land with a small population, is a resounding success story — and has been for some time. But how did we get here?. Area soccer...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Edward Walker Griggs, Jr. of Point Harbor, November 24

Edward Walker Griggs, Jr. passed on to his eternal home on November 24, 2022 at his home in Point Harbor. “Eddie” as he was best known throughout the Currituck community was 66 and bravely battled pancreatic cancer. Eddie was born and raised in Point Harbor, he was the...
POINT HARBOR, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

CHEC prepares to transfer power to the Jug Handle Bridge

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) is undergoing the final steps to transfer power to the new-in-2022 Jug Handle (or Rodanthe) Bridge, with the transition expected to be fully complete by next week. During the construction of the new bridge, CHEC was also hard at work to build a new...
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal

No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dedicated to the herd mentality

How the Corolla Wild Horse Fund protects its unique community. What do you do when a herd of wild horses that has been around for more than 500 years are being killed at an alarming rate? You protect them at all costs. That was the thought of a group of concerned citizens who banded together in 1989 when a number of wild horses were hit and killed on Highway 12 from 1985 to 1989.
COROLLA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy