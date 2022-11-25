Read full article on original website
Thomas Elmer Barstow, Jr. of Moyock, November 27
Thomas Elmer Barstow, Jr., age 52, of Moyock, NC died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Long Beach, CA to Thomas Elmer Barstow and Eva Catherine Hudgins Barstow, he served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. After his active-duty military service, he became a self-employed long-haul trucker.
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
How soccer became king in Dare County
The evolution of the sport, from sandspurs to state tourneys. State titles. Regional championships. Collegiate players. Soccer in Dare County, a narrow sliver of land with a small population, is a resounding success story — and has been for some time. But how did we get here?. Area soccer...
Edward Walker Griggs, Jr. of Point Harbor, November 24
Edward Walker Griggs, Jr. passed on to his eternal home on November 24, 2022 at his home in Point Harbor. “Eddie” as he was best known throughout the Currituck community was 66 and bravely battled pancreatic cancer. Eddie was born and raised in Point Harbor, he was the...
Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022. If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local online fitness apparel brand has made a major donation to the Navy SEAL foundation in honor of Veterans Day. Born Primitive, a Virginia Beach based apparel company catering to patriotic gym rats, donated $125,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The brand celebrated the...
CHEC prepares to transfer power to the Jug Handle Bridge
The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) is undergoing the final steps to transfer power to the new-in-2022 Jug Handle (or Rodanthe) Bridge, with the transition expected to be fully complete by next week. During the construction of the new bridge, CHEC was also hard at work to build a new...
Kitty Hawk Resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
Kill Devil Hills Library event: “Duck Santa” and “Sprinkles the Elf” Drive-Thru Event
Drop off a letter or wish list for Santa! Children will receive a take-home craft (while supplies last), and have the chance to talk and wave to Santa Claus! Children must remain in vehicles, and no walk-throughs will be permitted. Help us have a fun and safe drive-thru event for our community’s children.
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
Audio repair shop closed temporarily following commercial fire in Chesapeake
Chesapeake firefighters received the call at 1:22pm at 1228 S. Military Hwy in the Indian River section of the City.
Dedicated to the herd mentality
How the Corolla Wild Horse Fund protects its unique community. What do you do when a herd of wild horses that has been around for more than 500 years are being killed at an alarming rate? You protect them at all costs. That was the thought of a group of concerned citizens who banded together in 1989 when a number of wild horses were hit and killed on Highway 12 from 1985 to 1989.
Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach
The two-story structure operates as a daycare center during the week. No occupants were in the building at the time. Two adults displaced.
CHSS Drama Club is ‘Singing Loud For All To Hear’ with their production of Elf The Musical, Jr.
Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 pm, and Dec. 11 at 2 pm. Hatteras Island residents will embrace their inner “elf” when Cape Hatteras Secondary School Drama Club students present their production of Elf The Musical, JR. The show featuring nineteen student performers and thirteen technicians opens on December 9th, 2022.
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident …. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10. Man in custody...
What we know about manager who opened fire inside Virginia Walmart
Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Chesapeake, Virginia store, killing six people.
