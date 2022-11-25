Read full article on original website
Near Westside holding 37th Homes for the Holidays
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Near Westside Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Holiday Home Tour the first weekend of December, showcasing some of the best decorations in Elmira. The 37th ANnual self-guided tour starts at noon on December 4 and will feature six homes in the Near Westside neighborhood. After looking at the incredible […]
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
Christmas in Wellsville starts tomorrow, Saturday November 26
Annual Holiday Extravaganza, parade with Santa, tree lighting, and amazing fireworks. Downtown Wellsville has a big start to the Christmas season planned this year. All day small business shopping will be highlighted by the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department will have dozens of vendors inside the headquarters on Main Street. Chief Fleischman noted that it has been a number of years since the Extravaganza was at the headquarters and that firefighters would be serving hot food and refreshments for shoppers.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying individuals possibly connected with a wallet theft. The people in question allegedly stole a wallet from BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Village of Lansing on November 8th and tried to use it to purchase items from the Shops at Ithaca Mall, including $1000 of gift cards from Target, and two MacBooks at Best Buy. If you recognize the individuals pictured below or have any information, please contact the Tompkins County Sherrif’s Office non-emergency line at (607) 272-2444 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school
Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument
Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
Binghamton High School drastically expanded security measures. Has it made the school safer?
It’s been nearly a year since Binghamton High School installed metal detectors, hired a private security firm and instituted regular backpack checks in an attempt to address a spate of student conflicts last year. Hired security guards direct students through metal detectors and scan their backpacks at the school’s...
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge Monday in Broome County Court. According to the Broome County District Attorney, David A. Coffey pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. Coffey admitted he possessed an illegal and loaded .40 caliber pistol in the City...
Vestal High School Student Killed in Car Crash
Vestal police are investigating a crash early Thanksgiving morning that left a Vestal High School student dead. Police say they received a call about a crash at around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, November 24 at Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street. Officers arriving on the scene found a vehicle had driven off...
State Street Opens After 7-Month Closure but Project Isn’t Done
Business operators along a downtown street that had been closed most of this year for a reconstruction project are pleased the work has wrapped up for the season. After struggling to stay open for the past several months, they are concerned that the job to remake State Street between Henry and Lewis streets has not been completed.
Binghamton man sentenced to state prison for felony rape
Last week in Broome County Court, 20-year-old Dominic Rought, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Rape in the Second Degree.
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.
Latest numbers, November 28th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 to begin the week.
