If you liked the weather on Sunday, good news cause Monday looks to be almost identical. Houston will start off cool with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. The next major storm system for the US will impact southeast Texas on Tuesday. This system will cause severe storms for other parts of the country but Houston should only see isolated strong storms. We end the week quiet with rain chances returning for the weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO