4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
fox26houston.com
Chilly with patchy fog Monday morning, then sunny
Today is going to be a beauty, so enjoy. Expect sunshine and a quiet, mild afternoon. Tomorrow is going to be an active day to our northeast with severe storms and tornadoes likely in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and parts of nearby states. Locally, scattered showers and storms are expected with a few becoming strong mainly northeast of Houston. A cold front will bring chilly and windy conditions Wednesday with late-week weather shaping up nicely.
fox26houston.com
Warm, calm winds Sunday evening in the 70s
If you liked the weather on Sunday, good news cause Monday looks to be almost identical. Houston will start off cool with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. The next major storm system for the US will impact southeast Texas on Tuesday. This system will cause severe storms for other parts of the country but Houston should only see isolated strong storms. We end the week quiet with rain chances returning for the weekend.
Houston Chronicle
Severe system may bring heavy rain, nocturnal tornados to Houston
The Houston area may face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday as a "significant severe-weather event" stretching multiple states moves through the region, according to CNN Weather and the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. “This storm system will have the potential to produce severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging straight-line...
spacecityweather.com
One more period of heavy rain and possible street flooding for Houston late today and tonight, before clearing Saturday
Thanksgiving’s rains were very impressive. In fact, for Hobby Airport it was a new Thanksgiving record, with 1.53″ of rain, breaking last year’s 0.59″ (set on Nov 25 last year) for wettest Thanksgiving since records began in 1930. But it was areas just east of Hobby Airport that really took home the stuffing.
fox26houston.com
Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend
Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After Storm
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox26Houston and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
mocomotive.com
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SE Houston
An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Click2Houston.com
Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston
HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area. Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water. Costco has a limit of five cases of...
Entire City of Houston placed under boil water notice after system outage
So far, the boil water notice has affected over 2.3 million people who reside in the Houston area. The notice went into effect late Sunday evening.
fox26houston.com
Boil water issued for most of Houston area
A boil water notice has been issued for a large part of Harris County. Officials ask residents to boil water before drinking, cooking, showering, brushing your teeth, and more.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
High water warning for drivers on Houston-area roads
Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on these Houston-area roads.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
