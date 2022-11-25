Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Vel Phillips and North
MILWAUKEE - A man, 20, died after a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, Nov. 28 near Vel Phillips and North. Police said the man died at the hospital after the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is asked to...
WISN
Man shot at Milwaukee gas station, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot at a gas station at Vel Phillips Drive and West North Avenue, which is across the street from America's Black Holocaust Museum. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police are...
Stolen car chase: Milwaukee man, teen arrested in West Allis
A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest
The FOX6 Investigators profiled Timothy Olson in 2012 as the Ripoff Romeo. Now, police are sharing a new mugshot to warn women that he's stealing from people he dates, and he's also a person of interest in a woman's death.
Man dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips
A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips in Milwaukee on Monday. Police say the homicide happened around 7:30 p.m.
WISN
Man killed at Milwaukee cellphone store over weekend
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee man at a cellphone store. The altercation happened Saturday evening at the Metro by T-Mobile near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue. The medical examiner identifies the man as 37-year-old Tyrus King. An autopsy is still pending, but police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
wtmj.com
Two arrested in connection with Milwaukee homicide
MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested after a 37-year-old man was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland, according to police. Police also said that some sort of altercation preceded the man’s death but did not elaborate. There have already...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and North crash; driver strikes curb, pole after altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 near 6th and North in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say the occupants of a vehicle were involved in an altercation when the driver struck a curb and a pole. The driver, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Nov. 27 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 1 a.m. near Buffum and Meinecke. According to police, an officer observed a vehicle that was taken in burglary and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oconomowoc house fire, 2 parents hurt
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Two parents were hurt in a fire at a home on Concord Road in Oconomowoc Monday morning, Nov. 28, suffering smoke inhalation and cuts. Two children got out safely. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. after the parents and children went to a neighbor's. Firefighters...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station beating, not guilty plea
Marvin Millner, one of two men charged in connection with the beating death of Rodney Surprise at a Milwaukee gas station in October pleaded not guilty Monday. Surprise also had his car stolen during the crime.
WISN
Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $200+ worth of meat stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Nov. 26. Police say two unknown suspects, one male and one female, stole $243.64 worth of meat products. The suspects left in a white GMC Savana with Wisconsin registration plate AKR8729 without paying or attempting to pay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
WISN
'I'm a survivor': Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway
BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway. Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16. She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man struck after holiday parade
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 20-year-old Sheboygan man, confessed to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
Comments / 0