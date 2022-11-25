Read full article on original website
Tradesmarter Integrates TradingView’s Charting Tool into Wow Trader
Tradesmarter, a trading technology provider, has partnered with TradingView, a charting and social network platform, to integrate the latter’s charting tool into Wow Trader, its white-label trading solution platform. The update comes with over 80 technical indicators, different chart types and drawing tools, among other features, Tradesmarter said in...
Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking
Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
The Parts of Crypto That Work
It’s been a miserable year for crypto, hit by (or bringing upon itself), catastrophe after catastrophe, with the ultimate meltdown coming in the form of FTX’s collapse, which includes staggering levels of dishonesty, mismanagement, and what many observers would contend is blatant criminality. On top of all this,...
Equals to Acquire Open Banking Startup Roqqett for £2.25M
Equals (AIM: EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, has entered into a conditional agreement for the Acquisition of Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million. Announced on Monday, Equals agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Bankrupty Protection in the US
On Monday, BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending firm founded in 2017, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, United States. The proceeding also includes eight of the firm’s affiliates, BlockFi said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that its Bermuda subsidiary has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Bermuda for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators.
Liquidity.net Promotes Tim Rudland to Head of Institutional Trading
Liquidity.net, a London-headquartered multi-asset liquidity provider, has promoted Tim Rudland, who was previously its Liquidity Manager, to Head of Institutional Trading. Rudland fulfilled his previous duty for a year and one month from November 2021. Rudland, whose role is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, announced his promotion...
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Confirms Data Breach
A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange , Coinsquare has become the latest victim of a security breach that has resulted in compromised users' personal details, the platform confirmed last weekend by sending an email to its customers. The exchange detailed that the breach exposed "customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers,...
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two historically high-growth stocks are cheaper than ever and ripe for the picking, while another longtime winner is expensive and entirely avoidable.
Finalto won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2022, on November 23rd. The Finance Magnates London Summit Awards mark the end of the FMLS22 and has a transparent voting system, with votes cast only by those working within the finance and fintech industry.
4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future
A few green shoots are finally appearing for the troubled electric vehicle maker.
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023
2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Before 2023
Short-term thinking by traders sent these stocks into a slump, but the companies' long-term outlooks are positive.
Should Investors Buy the Dip in Etsy Stock?
This pandemic-era growth stock ran out of steam this year.
Risk-on takes a hit as China protests spark unease
Yen jumps, yields slip as anti-lockdown protests in China dent sentiment. Oil slumps to one-year low amid rising concerns about Chinese demand. Stocks start the week in the red as NFP and other crucial data eyed. Growing protests in China rattle markets. Risk assets took a knock at the start...
Exclusive: Zenfinex Enters MENA with New DFSA License
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered FX and CFDs broker, has gained a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license to expand its services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Finance Magnates learned exclusively. "Zenfinex's DFSA license will allow us to expand our professional and institutional offerings across the MENA region and...
