Effective: 2022-11-29 02:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: George; Stone FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...From Noon CST today through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of southeastern Mississippi and southwestern Alabama. Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms will produce upwards of three to five inches of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. This may resulting in areas of flash flooding this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO