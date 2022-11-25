Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Non-detection of key signal allows astronomers to determine what the first galaxies were, and weren't, like
Researchers have been able to make some key determinations about the first galaxies to exist, in one of the first astrophysical studies of the period in the early universe when the first stars and galaxies formed, known as the cosmic dawn. Using data from India's SARAS3 radio telescope, researchers led...
Phys.org
Exploring how uranium takes an alternate pathway under extreme conditions
Under normal conditions, radioactive materials such as uranium work in a predictable manner. But take those same materials and put them under extreme conditions with high temperature in a short timescale and a rapid cooling process and their decomposition pathways change dramatically. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists built a...
Phys.org
A scalable quantum memory with a lifetime over 2 seconds and integrated error detection
Quantum memory devices can store data as quantum states instead of binary states, as classical computer memories do. While some existing quantum memory technologies have achieved highly promising results, several challenges will need to be overcome before they can be implemented on a large scale. Researchers at the AWS Center...
Phys.org
Scientists provide structural insights into NaV1.7 modulation by inhibitors, to block pain signals to the brain
Chronic pain is an extremely common condition that affects about 20% of the general population. Given the shortage of effective and non-addictive analgesics, new anti-pain drugs are eagerly awaited. Voltage-gated sodium channel NaV1.7 plays an essential role in the transmission of pain signals to the brain, and multiple mutations in NaV1.7 have been directly linked to a variety of human pain disorders.
Phys.org
Researchers certify device-independent genuine multipartite entanglement
Prof. Li Chuanfeng, Prof. Huang Yunfeng, Prof. Chen Geng, and their colleagues from Prof. Guo Guangcan's group at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Swiss academicians, have certified device-independent genuine multipartite entanglement for the first time and invented a new method to certify genuine multipartite entanglement without making any assumptions on the internal functioning of the measurement device. Their work was published in Physical Review Letters.
Phys.org
Broadband low-loss all-optical phase modulator using gas-filled hollow-core fiber
Optical phase modulators are key components in optical communication, sensing, and signal processing systems. All-optical modulators, which modulate the phase or intensity of a light signal by a control light beam, have attracted much research interest. The phase of the signal beam is controlled by the control light beam rather than an electronical signal, which avoids electro-optical conversion in the optical link and makes it possible to break through the "electronic bottleneck" in principle.
How much of the universe is dark matter?
Most matter in the universe cannot be seen — but its influence on the largest structures in space can.
Phys.org
Bringing the Kelvin problem solutions to life with the first-ever polymeric Weaire-Phelan structures
An interesting class of problems in geometry concerns tiling or tessellation, in which a surface or three-dimensional space is covered using one or more geometric shapes with no overlaps or gaps in between. One such tessellation problem is the "Kelvin problem," named after Lord Kelvin who solved it, which concerns the "tessellation of space into cells of equal volume with the least surface area."
Phys.org
Scientists develop novel mode of linear hybridization chain reaction
Hybridization chain reaction refers to an enzyme-free nucleic acid polymerization reaction. A target molecule triggers cascade hybridization reactions by several thermodynamically stable DNA fuel strands, producing ultra-long DNA nanostructures with nicks. Signal amplification of the target molecule can be achieved by the application of a hybridization chain reaction. Scientists from...
Phys.org
Towards an integrated mode-division demultiplexing spectrometer by deep learning
In the information era, photons and electrons are the main carriers of information transmission. Different from Moore's law in microelectronics, the density of integrated photonic devices is mainly limited by the wavelength of light or diffraction limit. In order to improve the information transmission capability of photonic devices, multiplexing technologies...
Phys.org
New research unearths obscure and contradictory heat transfer behaviors
UCLA researchers and their colleagues have discovered a new physics principle governing how heat transfers through materials, and the finding contradicts the conventional wisdom that heat always moves faster as pressure increases. Up until now, the common belief has held true in recorded observations and scientific experiments involving different materials...
Phys.org
The first SLS launch caused damage to the launch pad. How bad was it?
When you test launch the most powerful rocket ever successfully flown, there's bound to be some collateral damage. With 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) packs a mighty punch (the Saturn V, which carried astronauts to the moon in 1969, produced 7.5 million pounds). After November 16's test flight of SLS, dubbed Artemis I, the pad was a little worse for wear, but not outside of expected parameters, NASA officials say.
Phys.org
Cell division enzyme earmarked as potential new cancer therapeutic target
To make new cells, we have to divide existing ones. This is a continuous, frequent and ubiquitous process which starts at conception and ends at death. There are an estimated 37 trillion cells in the tissues and organs of the human body, each of which originates from one cell dividing into two.
Phys.org
Study shows prestigious institutions produce more published manuscripts because they have a bigger labor pool
A quartet of researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, has found that the reason more prestigious universities are able to publish more scientific papers than lesser institutions is that they have a larger pool of undergrads, fellows and postdocs to assist with such efforts. In their paper, published in...
Comments / 0