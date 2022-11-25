Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for performing the title track of the 1983 film Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara’s publicist Judith Moose announced the late performer’s death on Saturday via Twitter. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,”
Complex
Over $2 Billion Might Be in Dispute in Jay-Z’s Bacardi Lawsuit Over D’Ussé Partnership
More than $2 billion may be in dispute in Jay-Z’s Bacardi lawsuit in connection with the D’Ussé side of their business relationship. In short, the experience profile of Daniel Schimmel—who’s listed as heading the International Litigation and Arbitration practice of Foley Hoag’s New York offices and is an arbitrator in the case in question—cites the $2 billion figure as part of his work history.
Complex
Juelz Santana Reflects on The Lox and Dipset ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘They’re More of a Group’
Juelz Santana is keeping 100. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the Dipset member addressed his group’s Verzuz battle against fellow New Yorkers The Lox. The event, which went down in summer 2021, reportedly garnered more than five million views and resulted in a streaming spike for both acts.
Complex
Cardi B Calls Out Comedian Nicole Arbour After She Criticizes Content of Offset’s Music Following Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B has taken issue with Canadian comedian and YouTuber Nicole Arbour after she shared an insensitive tweet about Offset. Arbour appeared to take issue with Offset releasing music with violent lyrics. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up,” she wrote, referring to the recent murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. “Not a single thing was learned.”
Complex
Beloved Hip-Hop Manager Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Has Died
Veteran hip-hop manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has passed away. The tragic news was announced on Saturday in a message shared to Hovain’s Instagram account. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement read.
‘The Bridge’ Star Sofia Helin Signs First Look Deal with Nordic Drama Queens
Swedish star Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”) has signed a multi-year first look deal with Scandinavian production company Nordic Drama Queens to exclusively co-develop a slate of film and TV projects. Nordic Drama Queens, which is backed by Fifth Season (previously Endeavor Content), was founded in September 2021 by Sandra Harms, Miso Films’s former managing director (“438 Days,” “Lust”), Josefine Tengblad, former head of drama at Swedish network TV4/CMore (“Blinded”), Line Winther Skyum Funch, a former executive producer at Yellow Bird (“Millennium,” “Thin Ice”). Helin, who is best known for her role as detective Saga Norén in “The Bridge,” previously...
Complex
Roddy Ricch Posts Receipts Proving He Earned $500,000 for Festival Performance
Roddy Ricch is putting his money where his mouth is. In a preview clip from Roddy’s upcoming appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast, Budden and his co-hosts tried to guess how much the Compton rapper gets paid to perform at music festivals. After hearing amounts ranging from $30,000 to $350,000, Roddy revealed his current rate: $500,000.
Complex
De La Soul Collaborator Don Newkirk Dead at 56
Don Newkirk, perhaps best known for his collaborations with legendary hip-hop acts like De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Prince Paul, has passed away at the age of 56. Rahiem of the Furious Five confirmed the news on Saturday in a post on Facebook, although a cause of death has not yet been revealed.
BBCNOW/Jeannin review – exultant Ravel and extravagant Stravinsky
Sofi Jeannin is best known in the UK as chief conductor of the BBC Singers. Here she made her debut with the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales in an unusual programme of French music of the early 20th century. It created a richly resonant picture. Ravel probably didn’t...
Complex
Watch Diddy Give Moving Speech at DJ Khaled’s 47th Birthday Party
At DJ Khaled’s 47th birthday party, Diddy paid tribute to his friend and fellow hip-hop mogul in an emotional speech. On a stage in what appeared to be Khaled’s backyard, Diddy delivered the speech to a small crowd in a clip that’s interspersed with the God Did artist dancing and getting smothered in champagne. “For real Khaled, I was trying to think about what I was going to say when I was giving you a toast and I was just like you’re one of the best friends a person can have,” Diddy said. “Your level of loyalty, your level of light, your fearlessness, your positive energy.”
Complex
Toasty Digital Shares Christmas Mashup Project That Samples Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ice Spice, and More
Toasty Digital rings in the holiday season with a star-studded mashup project. The effort, titled Instrumentals From My Mama’s Christmas Party, is hosted by Kendrick Lamar with beats and an accompanying visual by Toasty Digital. The holiday special consists of 11 sections—including an intro, outro, and interlude—that samples everyone from Drake and *NSYNC to Cardi B and Perry Como to Ice Spice and Miley Cyrus, Baby Keem and Frank Sinatra.
Complex
Earn Your Leisure Brings Their Popular Market Monday Series to MSG With Floyd Mayweather and Jadakiss
Prior to the pandemic, American Progress reported the average Black household had about $142,330 compared to $980,549 from that of a white household—giving Black households 14.5 percent of the wealth of white households. That number has changed today according to NPR. “For every dollar the average white American has,...
Complex
The Weeknd Announces Second Leg of ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ Tour, Donates $5 Million to Combat World Hunger
The Weeknd announced the second phase of his After Hours Till Dawn tour, where he’ll perform in Europe and Latin America. Along with the tour, The Weeknd also announced a $5 million donation to the XO Humanitarian Fund, a program to help combat world hunger. The Weeknd and the...
Complex
Bobby Shmurda Threatens YoungBoy Never Broke Again Amid Online Back-and-Forth
Bobby Shmurda has issued a threat to YoungBoy Never Broke Again after the pair went back-and-forth over comments Rowdy Rebel made on a podcast. In a pair of posts on his Instagram Story, per HipHopDX, YoungBoy referred to Shmurda as “von Shmurda” and a “slave.” “I thought you was a fan,” he wrote. “Go make a hit. I just want to be friends. … Well talking violent. Help me keep the peace or just stay fara way slave.”
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Says Intense “We Cry Together” Short Film ‘Challenged Me to Actually Live in What I Was Writing’
Kendrick Lamar had high aspirations for his “We Cry Together” short film, which co-stars his collaborator on the track, Zola star Taylour Paige. In an interview with Variety on the topic of the visual’s chances in the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film category, Lamar spoke about his intentions behind the impactful release.
Complex
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Remains at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Fourth Nonconsecutive Week
Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights has taken the top spot on the Billboard 200 for a fourth nonconsecutive week, Billboard reports. Midnights amassed 177,000 equivalent album units, of which 118,000 consisted of SEA units, equaling 155.8 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. The remaining sum is broken down into 57,000 in traditional album sales and 2,000 TEA units.
Complex
The “Drake Curse” Is Back After Team Canada Lost in the World Cup
Though it seemed that the Drake sports curse was officially broken in 2019 after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals, Canadian sports fans are talking about it again on social media after Team Canada was eliminated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of the World Cup, Alphonso...
Comments / 0