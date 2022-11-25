At DJ Khaled’s 47th birthday party, Diddy paid tribute to his friend and fellow hip-hop mogul in an emotional speech. On a stage in what appeared to be Khaled’s backyard, Diddy delivered the speech to a small crowd in a clip that’s interspersed with the God Did artist dancing and getting smothered in champagne. “For real Khaled, I was trying to think about what I was going to say when I was giving you a toast and I was just like you’re one of the best friends a person can have,” Diddy said. “Your level of loyalty, your level of light, your fearlessness, your positive energy.”

18 HOURS AGO