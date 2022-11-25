ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Unique features of octopus create 'an entirely new way of designing a nervous system'

Octopuses are not much like humans—they are invertebrates with eight arms, and more closely related to clams and snails. Still, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, and are capable of a wide array of complicated behaviors. In the eyes of Melina Hale, Ph.D., and other researchers in the field, this means they provide a great opportunity to explore how alternative nervous system structures can serve the same basic functions of limb sensation and movement.
Phys.org

Exploring how uranium takes an alternate pathway under extreme conditions

Under normal conditions, radioactive materials such as uranium work in a predictable manner. But take those same materials and put them under extreme conditions with high temperature in a short timescale and a rapid cooling process and their decomposition pathways change dramatically. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists built a...
Phys.org

Bringing the Kelvin problem solutions to life with the first-ever polymeric Weaire-Phelan structures

An interesting class of problems in geometry concerns tiling or tessellation, in which a surface or three-dimensional space is covered using one or more geometric shapes with no overlaps or gaps in between. One such tessellation problem is the "Kelvin problem," named after Lord Kelvin who solved it, which concerns the "tessellation of space into cells of equal volume with the least surface area."
Phys.org

Aussie shoppers are no longer buying the throwaway culture

Australian consumers are rejecting the throwaway culture, instead snapping up sustainable options, according to new research from Monash University. A report released by Monash Business School's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies (ACRS) research unit has found that Australian consumers want sustainable products and are increasingly looking for more environmentally conscious shopping options.
Phys.org

Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty

Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Phys.org

Wolves emboldened by parasite more likely to lead pack: study

Wolves infected with a common parasite are far more likely to become the leader of their pack, according to a new study, suggesting that the brain-dwelling intruder emboldens its host to take more risks. The single-celled parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, only sexually reproduces in cats but can infect all warm-blooded animals.
Phys.org

Diamonds and X-rays open a new window into the Earth's inner core

A collaborative research group has succeeded, for the first time, in measuring the speed of sound of pure iron under pressures similar to the Earth's inner core boundary. It may be surprising, but we do not have much information about the center of the planet that we live on. One can dig down a few kilometers, and volcanoes and plate tectonics can bring up material from depths of a few hundred km, but what lies beneath, down to the center of the Earth, some 6,000 km beneath our feet, is not well understood.
Phys.org

3D radargram brings new focus to Mars' north polar cap

A new enhanced 3D radar image offer a greatly improved view of the interior of the Martian north polar cap, according to a paper led by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Nathaniel Putzig. Putzig's team, which included PSI researchers Matthew Perry, Isaac Smith, Aaron Russell and intern Isabella Mueller, produced...
Phys.org

New study is the first to examine what happens when cyclones and fires collide

As strong winds and torrential rains inundate Australia's south-eastern coast, new research suggests that high intensity bushfires might not be too far behind, with their dual effects extending damage zones and encroaching on previously low-risk residential areas. Conducted by an international research team, including the University of South Australia, the...
Phys.org

Tracking Earth's many new lakes and their emerging role in carbon emissions

The number of lakes on our planet has increased substantially in recent decades, according to a unique global survey of 3.4 million lakes that the University of Copenhagen has taken part in. There has been a particular increase in the number of small lakes, which unfortunately, emit large amounts of greenhouse gas. The development is of great importance for Earth's carbon account, global ecosystems, and human access to water resources.
Phys.org

Scientists provide structural insights into NaV1.7 modulation by inhibitors, to block pain signals to the brain

Chronic pain is an extremely common condition that affects about 20% of the general population. Given the shortage of effective and non-addictive analgesics, new anti-pain drugs are eagerly awaited. Voltage-gated sodium channel NaV1.7 plays an essential role in the transmission of pain signals to the brain, and multiple mutations in NaV1.7 have been directly linked to a variety of human pain disorders.
Phys.org

Biodiversity in Africa and Latin America at risk from oil palm expansion, new report warns

Zero deforestation commitments may inadvertently leave vital habitats in Latin America and Africa vulnerable to agricultural expansion, a new study has found. The study highlights how sustainability commitments, which play an important role in preventing the destruction of tropical rainforest, fail to protect nature in tropical grassy and dry forest habitats such as the Llanos in Colombia, Beni savanna in northern Bolivia, and Guinean and Congolian savannas in West and Central Africa.
Phys.org

The replication crisis: Researchers reveal a hidden universe of uncertainty

The University of Luxembourg's Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions that scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of open science and collaboration among scientists.
Phys.org

A waste windfall: New process shows promise turning plastic trash into pharmaceuticals

Catalina Island, located 22 miles off the coast of Los Angeles, once collected Hollywood royalty, smugglers and silver miners. Now, it collects trash. Its windward-facing harbor is a collection point of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an enormous spread of microplastics with accumulated larger debris that stretches more 1.6 million square kilometers. It is stark evidence of the impact of ever-increasing production of plastics globally, which is estimated to reach a volume of 1.1 billion tons annually by 2040.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

Mussel survey reveals alarming degradation of River Thames ecosystem since the 1960s

University of Cambridge scientists replicated a 1964 River Thames survey and found that mussel numbers have declined by almost 95%, with one species—the depressed river mussel—completely gone. The detailed study measured the change in size and number of all species of mussel in a stretch of the River...

