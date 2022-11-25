Read full article on original website
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team
Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros...
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
Trading Giancarlo Stanton actually might be impossible for the Yankees
Remember a few weeks ago when we wondered if the New York Yankees would consider trading Giancarlo Stanton this offseason in order to create more flexibility to keep Aaron Judge and add better pieces around him?. Well, it’s our fault for wondering, and then forgetting about one very important detail...
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking 1-Year Contract
Cody Bellinger has emerged as one of the most popular free agents following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender him earlier this month. There are believed to be at least 11 teams interested in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also hope to re-sign the 27-year-old at a lower cost than the likely $18 to $20 million he was set to receive via a final year of being eligible for salary arbitration.
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season
Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season
AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Minnesota Twins have ‘definite interest’ in signing ace starting pitcher
If you’ve spent much time watching the Minnesota Twins over the past decade, you’ve likely noticed a lack of a
RUMOR: Jose Abreu free agency takes a homey twist
Ever since arriving stateside in 2014 after years of plying his trade in Cuba, Jose Abreu has been one of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the entire MLB. Abreu, in nine seasons for the Chicago White Sox, has hit 243 home runs and has driven in 863 runs, and he’s been good for a .860 career OPS.
