7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
'A Christmas Story': See the Cast Now and Then
The holiday season is officially upon us, and for some households, watching the 1983 classic A Christmas Story is a family tradition this time of year. Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, the beloved movie is set in the 1940s and hilariously follows the young boy's mission to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift for him.
Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews
Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Fifth Time's A Charm! Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Getting Hitched: Sources
After taking a brief time-out on their romance, happy days are here again for Dallas stud Patrick Duffy and his sitcom queen Linda Purl, with insiders saying they're getting married, RadarOnline.com has learned. But their trip to the bridal path didn't come easy, according to spies who revealed the former Happy Days hottie, 67, got a serious case of cold feet and widower Duffy, 73, demanded me time after they returned from touring Britain together in the play Catch Me If You Can.But now the lovebirds realize they can't live without each other, insiders claimed."Linda thought she was done with...
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Netflix Record $15M First Week Of ‘Glass Onion’: What It Means For Box Office, Streaming & How It Came To Be
Over the 5-day Thanksgiving stretch, Netflix’s one-week sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery buried all new and old major studio adult counterprogramming with an estimated $13.3M over 5-days for what is projected to be a $15M first week by Tuesday. Far and away, this is the best theatrical launch ever for a Netflix pre-streaming movie. Last year‘s Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action title Red Notice is arguably their best, with a $1.25M-$1.5M 3 day opening. That pic is also their most-watched worldwide at 364M-plus hours. Glass Onion‘s 3-day of $9.3M is the 10th-best for a title opening...
PHOTO: Clint Eastwood Celebrates Thanksgiving Alongside His Whole Family
Clint Eastwood is a man who loves his family and we get a good look at everyone together for a Thanksgiving photo. We get this one from Eastwood’s daughter Alison. As you can tell, all two-legged and a couple of four-legged family members showed up. Eastwood is standing third from the right in the photo. It looks like Eastwood is enjoying a sweet glass of wine while posing for the photo. Eastwood probably was one proud papa in having some of his children and family members around him at this time of the year.
What Ever Happened To The Chinese Restaurant In A Christmas Story?
When you think of the holiday flick, "A Christmas Story," a few iconic images likely pop into your mind. Who can forget the "fra-gee-lay" leg lamp that Ralphie called the "soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window," while his father proclaimed it was a major award? Or Randy bundled up in so much winter clothing that he couldn't put his arms down? And it's hard not to look at a frozen metal object without picturing Flick's tongue stuck to the flagpole.
Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family series sets surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone
Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes.The series stars Jenna Ortega (X) as Wednesday Addams, based on the character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams.Wednesday is the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations, which has included multiple TV series, a live-action film franchise, and two recent animated films.Alongside Ortega, Luiz Guzmán plays Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also features as one of Wednesday’s teachers.The series has received mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton describing it as...
Where Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Ranks Among Previous Addams Family Shows and Movies
The minute you see the words “The Addams Family,” no doubt you snap your fingers twice. (Or, if you’re a ’90s kid, you might start singing the “Whoomp! There It Is” version of the theme song that debuted with 1993’s “Addams Family Values”). The Addams clan has seen several incarnations since debuting as a series of The New Yorker cartoons penned by Charles Addams in 1938. The cartoons and the various films and television shows that rose in their wake perfectly blend the humorous and the macabre while focusing on the tight-knit family of Gomez, Morticia, their children Pugsley and...
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’: The music legend’s new NBC special and where to find her holiday classics
Country legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton could easily be described as a Christmas angel with the sheer amount of holiday programming she has brought fans throughout the years. She continues the yuletide cheer this season with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” airing December 1 on NBC and Peacock. Per NBC, “This sentimental holiday movie takes viewers on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men. The entertainer is taught valuable lessons, ultimately challenging her notions of the real magic of Christmas.” Special guests on “Mountain Magic Christmas” include Willie Nelson, Jimmy...
Emily Blunt Reveals What Her and John Krasinski’s Daughters Think of ‘The Office’
When you're the child of Hollywood stars, there seems to be two main routes you can go: 1) embrace it (and maybe even work alongside them) or 2) pretend like you don't even know their work exists. Recently, Emily Blunt, 39, stopped for a chat with E! News, where she...
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
4 Family-Friendly Movies to Watch on Netflix During Thanksgiving Break
Looking for family-friendly movies to binge with the littles in your family? We've got you covered. Check our list of four family-friendly movies to check out on Netflix.
Hollywood Minute: 'John Wick 4' first look
Keanu Reeves in the first trailer for 'John Wick 4,' plus sneak peeks at two movies opening this weekend, 'Bar Fight!' and 'Sam & Kate.' Rick Damigella reports.
