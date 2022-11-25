Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers recreate iconic photo

Giannis and the Bucks maybe lost, but the superstar was happy to be around his brothers.

In the lengthy history of the NBA, it is very rare to see two people from the same family take the court simultaneously. The first time it ever happened was in 2019 when the Holiday brothers- Jrue, Justin, and Aaron played in the same game. They also were on the court at one point in the game.

The next time it happened was in 2021 when the Antetokounmpo brothers -- Thanasis, Giannis, and Kostas -- had the honor during the Lakers-Bucks matchup. Giannis and Thanasis were part of the Bucks, while Kostas played for the Lakers. The trio also shared the floor simultaneously, and they took an iconic picture at the end of the game.

Fast forward to almost two years later, and it happened again when the Bucks faced off against the Bulls the other night, as the brothers were able to recreate the iconic photo again.

When Kostas was the only champion in the family

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo was already a superstar, while his brothers were just on the end of the bench, waiting for their opportunity in the NBA.

Funny enough, at the time, Kostas was the only champion among the three, as he was part of the title-winning Lakers squad in the 2020 Bubble. Thanasis and Giannis were still trying to get their first title, but it would not take them too long to catch up with their younger brother.

Now, they are all NBA Champions

A few months after the original photo was taken, Giannis and Thanasis would achieve their goal. The Milwaukee Bucks went on a magnificent run, led by Giannis, as they won their first title in 50 years. Now three brothers from the same family had become NBA champions, achieving something we don't see every day.

The trio met again during the Bulls matchup versus the Bucks the other night. Kostas signed with the Chicago Bulls after he spent a year overseas. And the brothers could recreate their iconic photo, this time as champions. With the youngest brother, Alex Antetokounmpo playing for Milwaukee's G-league team, the Wisconson Herd, we could see a historic moment in a few years if all four brothers share the court simultaneously.