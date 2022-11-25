ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfgYe_0jNO9SLH00

(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force.

That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety is a prerequisite to our prosperity. That’s our economic stimulus. If we are unsafe, we will not be able to survive as a city.”

The mayor’s comments came a day after city Comptroller Brad Lander expressed concerns regarding a letter city Office of Management and Budget Director Jacques Jiha sent to city agencies. Jiha told agency leaders they will have to slash half of their vacant positions in their budgets.

Lander said he agrees the city needs to save money ahead of an expected economic downturn. Still, he added the agencies also need to be able to properly serve the public.

“Today’s directive to agencies furthers our concerns about recruiting and retaining the staff needed to implement critical programs from traffic safety improvements to processing housing applications,” Lander said.

Adams said Lander may need to look within his own office first. “What’s very interesting, and I could be wrong, but I have to check on it. I believe we have a 6% citywide vacancy rate (in) the mayor’s office,” Adams said. “I believe the comptroller has a 17% vacancy rate, and so if he’s starting with my 6%, I’m going to have a problem doing services, what is he going to do with 17%?”

Adams, a former police officer wrapping up his first year as mayor, campaigned on slashing the NYPD’s overtime. However, in his first year, overtime costs have gone up.

The police department has cut down on some costs, with Adams noting the city has saved by utilizing police more effectively at parades.

And right now, how the NYPD is being deployed is working, he said, because violent crimes are trending downward.

“Voters tell me every time when I’m on the trains, when I’m on the buses, when I’m walking the streets, they are concerned about crime,” Adams said. “And the omnipresence of a police officer assists that…We have to keep doing the right things, and once we can stabilize this ship on what I believe are some of the problems we had in the past, then we can look at really digging into bringing back some of that overtime. But right now, I have to make sure the city’s safe.”

Comments / 12

NNcy Ellington
3d ago

Get a grip Adams...take an in depth look at morale, poor performance, etc. People keep complaining about cops standing hanging out together & not patrolling, engrossed in cellphone, etc., etc......

Reply(2)
6
Darryl Morris
3d ago

why the ones we have are not doing ahit anyway beside holding up a wall in the subways on their cellphones

Reply
6
PUSH BACK STRONG
3d ago

NYPD SPARED THE WORSE OF BUDGET FREEZE by Mayor Eric Adams . what's wrong with this sentence ?

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working

Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

NYPD Officer Docked 30 Vacation Days For Pro-Trump Patches

A sergeant with the New York Police Department was docked vacation days as part of her suspension for sporting patches in support of Donald Trump at a protest last year. The punishment was revealed in a new disciplinary report. The post NYPD Officer Docked 30 Vacation Days For Pro-Trump Patches appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn democratic machine appoints Little Pakistan residents to party posts without their knowledge

At least ten people living in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan neighborhood were appointed to obscure but meaningful positions within the borough’s Democratic Party organization without their knowledge in October, an investigation by THE CITY has found. The irregular appointments were for the “county committee,” a body of neighborhood representatives...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYPD brass rip bail reform while shouting out recently-freed repeat offender on live TV

He’s the NYPD’s new poster boy for bail “reform.” Cops say an ex-con who has done state time for rape and robbery has become such a prolific shoplifter that he got a TV shout-out Monday from police brass. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, remains free despite being busted on petit larceny charges 33 times since mid-August, including on Nov. 16 when he was arrested for 23 separate thefts from two Duane Reade stores in Manhattan, according to court records and police sources. And those came after another petit larceny arrest Oct. 14, six charges on Oct. 11, two others on Sept. 30 and one more on Aug. 19. Under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Recipients of city funds to fight hate crimes remain a mystery

Following a spate of high-profile hate crimes during the pandemic, City Hall announced it would dole out $1 million to groups that could help spread love — but since then has divulged nothing about where the money went or who received it. In 2021, the Office for the Prevention...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Correction official forced detainee into ‘cruel’ restraint chair in N.J. jail, lawsuit says

A new top administrator in the city Correction Department is fighting a lawsuit that says he wrongly forced a detainee into a restraint chair at his former job running a New Jersey jail — then tried to wreck the career of his head of training when she complained about the incident. Ronald Edwards — who received a no-confidence vote from two Hudson County correction officers unions — was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC’s Eric Adams Joins World’s Mayors to Combat Antisemitism

In the face of increasing attacks on Jews globally, the largest-ever gathering of municipal leaders to fight antisemitism will take place from November 30 to December 1 at a conference in Athens, Greece, with 53 municipal leaders from 23 countries around the world participating. New York City Mayor Eric Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union

Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Aaron Beller, 48, arrested for allegedly fighting traffic agent who gave him ticket

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a New York City traffic agent was attacked after handing out a parking ticket in Brooklyn. Aaron Beller, 48, is charged with second degree assault and menacing for the incident in Sheepshead Bay in mid-November. Police said surveillance video from mid-November shows Beller walk up to the agent, get in his face and knock off his hat before punching him and pushing him down. The agent is OK. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building

A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.”  It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy