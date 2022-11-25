Read full article on original website
REPORT: Twitter Loses Fifty Top Advertisers Under Elon Musk Leadership
“Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” author Stephen King tweeted on Tuesday. “Oh hi,” Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied. While Musk may have just brushed off King’s flippant assertion with a series of sarcastic tweets, additional reporting may spell out a frightening future for the platform. On November 22, Sharon Kann, Angela Carusone and Ruby Seavey of Media Matters for America published a report with the following title: In less than a month, Elon Musk has driven away half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers. Furthermore, the trio of investigative journalists concludes that those 50 ex-Twitter advertisers have spent $750 million on ads this year and $2 billion since 2020. Making matters worse, there is allegedly another group of seven advertisers that is slowing down their spending on the platform. This smaller group of advertisers has reportedly brought the social media platform over $255 million since 2020 and nearly $118 million in 2022. Among those cutting back on their relationship with the social media platform are CNN, LinkedIn, Verizon and the Coca-Cola Company.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Hopes To Support Ron DeSantis In 2024 Election
It appears that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has garnered another key supporter. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has declared that he will endorse DeSantis if he runs for President in 2024. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the...
‘Twitter Alternative’ Hive Social Grows To Two Million Users
Under the leadership of Elon Musk, Twitter remains a trending topic in national news broadcasts. One day, labor experts could discuss the company’s decision to lay off thousands of employees. Twenty-four hours later, political pundits could discuss Musk’s decision to reactivate the account of former President Donald Trump. As Musk steers the platform into troubling news discussions, news outlets declare that the platform is “losing its most active users.”
Meta Refutes Reports Mark Zuckerberg Will Resign
It is no secret that Mark Zuckerberg has gone all in on the metaverse. In fact, he’s so committed to the development of the metaverse that he rebranded Facebook as Meta. While Zuckerberg is sold on the future of the metaverse, it does not appear that the company’s shareholders share his excitement. Last month, Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital, a firm that owns a significant number of Meta shares, published a letter criticizing the company’s costly investment into the metaverse.
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two historically high-growth stocks are cheaper than ever and ripe for the picking, while another longtime winner is expensive and entirely avoidable.
Biden Declines Comment On Donald Trump-Kanye West Dinner: ‘You Don’t Want To Hear What I Think’
No one had a more interesting holiday break than former President Donald Trump. According to multiple reports, Trump had dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes. Shortly after the dinner took place, Ye took to Twitter to post a video detailing his recollection of the meeting. The Grammy Award winner said that he asked Trump to join his presidential campaign and claimed that the former President was “really impressed” with Fuentes. The former President’s alleged feelings regarding Fuentes drew criticism from many of his allies and foes due to Fuentes’ lengthy resumé of discriminatory remarks towards various marginalized groups.
European Union Launches Multiple Investigations Into TikTok Data Practices
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed TikTok is the focus of multiple ongoing investigations. A report from Engadget has revealed the investigations concern the transfer of European citizens’ data to China and advertisements aimed at minors. The European Commission says that it seeks to ensure that TikTok meets General Data Protection Regulation standards.
Will Smith Replies To Detractors Who Reject His Comeback Following Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’
For the first time since the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith is hitting the media trail in promotion of his upcoming film, Emancipation. During a recent interview with the talented Kevin McCarthy of FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., Will Smith was asked about the infamous incident that occurred at the 94th Academy Awards. Specifically, McCarthy was curious to learn what Smith would say to those who feel he is coming back into the spotlight too quickly after the debacle. Without hesitation, Smith said that he understands how people may feel about him returning to the Hollywood spotlight.
Former Columnist Sues Trump For Defamation, Battery
This November, the state of New York enacted the New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The newly enacted legislation offers residents a one-year window to file sexual abuse lawsuits that would previously be inadmissible due to statutes of limitations. Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll has used the state’s act to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. The New York resident claims that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store in the mid-1990s. Decades after the alleged incident took place, Carroll claims that the former President defamed her by denying the encounter and telling reporters that she wasn’t her “type.”
Jack Dorsey Says TIDAL Upgrades Are ‘Coming Soon’
Changes may be coming to TIDAL. Recently, one of Jack Dorsey’s Twitter follower suggested that he turn his attention toward TIDAL after leaving Twitter. The tech wizard didn’t indicate how the music streaming service would change moving forward, but he did indicate that changes would be coming to the platform.
