Where to see Christmas lights in Denver metro, across Colorado
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The holiday season has arrived and if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several places across the state with Christmas lights.
Many of the light displays will start around Thanksgiving.Full list of holiday events across Colorado for 2022
Where to see lights
Here is a full list of where you can see Christmas lights across Colorado:
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens : Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Bridge of Lights- Royal Gorge : Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
- Christmas in Color : Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
- Colorado Springs Festival of Lights – Dec. 3
- Electric Safari: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo : Dec. 2-4, 9-23, 25-Jan. 1
- Extravaganza of Lights – Hudson- Nov. 25-Dec. 31
- Garden of Lights – Fort Collins- Dec. 9-24
- Grand Illumination – Nov. 25
- Greeley Lights the Night – Nov. 26
- Holiday Tree Lighting – Winter Park- Nov. 26
- Holyoke’s Country Christmas – Dec. 5
- Lighting of Breckenridge – Dec. 3
- Luminova Holidays – Nov. 25 – Jan. 1
- Lyons Parade of Lights – Dec. 3
- Night of Lights – Gunnison- Dec. 2
- Old Colorado City Christmas Stroll – Colorado Springs- Nov. 26
- Pueblo Parade of Lights – Nov. 26
- The Mile High Tree : Nov. 18-Dec. 31
- Trail of Lights: Chatfield Farms : Nov. 25- Jan. 1
- Winter Wonderlights – Nov. 19 – Jan. 2, 2022
- Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo – Dec. 3- Jan. 15, 2023
Did we miss any lights that should be on this list? Let us know!Submit a form.
Holiday events are also underway across Colorado. From holiday shopping to family-fun and Christmas lights, there is something for everyone.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 2