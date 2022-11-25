Read full article on original website
Shen mayor comments on senior housing project developments
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is among those excited over preliminary work associated with the city's proposed senior housing complex. Officials from North Star Housing LLC were on hand during a public hearing at last week's Shenandoah City Council meeting regarding a proposed development agreement between the city and the company for the Shenandoah Senior Villas. Preliminary demolition work recently began on a vacant gas station, paving the way for eventual construction of a 40-unit complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue for residents age 55 and up. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says he's pleased work is finally underway.
Page County board backs closure, vacation of portion of 245th Street
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have backed a road closure in the south-central portion of the county. During its latest regular meeting, the county board of supervisors held a public hearing and unanimously approved the closure and vacation of a segment of 245th Street located southwest of Yorktown between Ironwood and K Avenues. County Engineer J.D. King says two separate families currently own the land on either side of the 890-foot segment -- Ryan and Ashley Urkoski and Holly Hansen -- who all previously requested the closure. King says in 2013, the board approved the closure and vacation of 245th Street further west of the Urkoski's land, which set up the current dead-end situation.
Sharon A. (Ballain) Newby, 79 of Nebraska City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Notes: Sharon passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Darwin S. Stimson, 87, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Memorials: May be directed to the Shambaugh United Methodist Church in Darwin's name. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
Billy Seymore, 69, of Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Visitation End:7:00 P.m. Memorials:to the family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:Memories may be shared...
Janice Neal, 81, of Malvern, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: College Springs Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be...
Charles Richard "Dick" Thompson, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Thomas Struthers, 82, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Cemetery:Garner Township Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
Red Oak council tables interim city administrator, clerk agreement
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are taking extra time to review possible interim plans for two top administrative positions. During its latest regular meeting, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Al Vacanti of Vacanti Municipal Services regarding interim city administrator and city clerk services during an upcoming search process. The move comes after City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton submitted their respective letters of retirement earlier this month. Vacanti says he served as a city clerk and administrator in Nebraska for roughly 14 years in various communities before retiring in 2019 and creating his consultant business.
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
Daniel D. Dawson, 59, of Underwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation Time:5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials:The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. Cemetery:. Notes:To see the full obituary notice, please visit www.hoyfuneral.com.
3 injured in I-29 accident
(KMAland) -- Three people were injured in an accident on Interstate 29 early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:30 Saturday morning. A vehicle -- driven by 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante of Omaha-- entered the east ditch near the 32 mile marker. The vehicle then overcorrected and rolled before coming to a stop.
Travel Will Be Slowed As Snowfall And Light Ice Glazing Predicted For NW Iowa
Northwest, Iowa — Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory...
Sandra R. Maxwell, 77, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Memorials:Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut, Maryville, MO. Notes:Sandra passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice House. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/28): Essex gets Corner win, Underwood downs Shenandoah
(KMAland) -- Essex opened with a Corner Conference win while Underwood took down Shenandoah & East Mills, CR-B, Moravia, East Atchison and Platte Valley were among other area winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Essex 61 Hamburg 29. Brooke Burns had 22 points and five steals to...
Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived at 51st and Ames streets, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to...
Douglas Co. Sheriff searching landfill, west Omaha locations for missing woman
43-year-old Cari Allen is still missing. She disappeared late Saturday night and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're pursuing all leads in the case.
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
