(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have backed a road closure in the south-central portion of the county. During its latest regular meeting, the county board of supervisors held a public hearing and unanimously approved the closure and vacation of a segment of 245th Street located southwest of Yorktown between Ironwood and K Avenues. County Engineer J.D. King says two separate families currently own the land on either side of the 890-foot segment -- Ryan and Ashley Urkoski and Holly Hansen -- who all previously requested the closure. King says in 2013, the board approved the closure and vacation of 245th Street further west of the Urkoski's land, which set up the current dead-end situation.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO