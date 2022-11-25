Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
This new Manhattan hotel is all about the spectacular skyline views
This new Manhattan hotel is all about spectacular views of iconic New York City buildings, like of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and even One Times Square—the site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Grayson Hotel (30 West 39th Street) is now open in...
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Year's Iconic Macy's Holiday Windows in NYC
Thanksgiving is now behind us, and the Big Apple is finally ready to embrace the holiday spirit in full. To celebrate, Macy's has officially brought back its beloved holiday windows, which are already spreading cheer across its Herald Square location. "With dazzling displays and treasured traditions, Macy's continues to delight...
You Can Stay In A New York Airbnb That's A Yacht
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
bkreader.com
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
On the Upper East Side, 2 new coffee shops have opened.
Two European-inspired coffee shops, Peaky Barista and Tozzo, debuted on the Upper East Side just a few days apart. NY's Upper East Side Two new coffee shops have recently opened on the Upper East Side for caffeine addicts: an Italian cafe with vibrant decor and a pan-European place with a retro twist.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Graveyard Under New York City’s Washington Square Park
In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn a little bit about the old potters field underneath Washington Square Park, and the estimated 20,000 remains which are still there. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
You Can Now Get The Cheesecake Factory Delivered Right To Your Door
With the holiday season in full swing, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t stressed. With all the cooking and baking we need to do it’s easy to get overwhelmed, and, while there’s nothing wrong with it, many of us resort to picking up a dessert at our local supermarket. Just in time for the holiday season, The Cheesecake Factory is lending Brooklyn natives a helping hand and delivering their world-famous cheesecakes as a sweet holiday treat! The Cheesecake Factory has launched a desserts-only delivery brand on DoorDash called “Famous Desserts by The Cheesecake Factory,” where they’ll deliver the same homemade cheesecakes they serve in their restaurants. Slices of all the restaurant’s most loved flavors will be offered, including:
Best diners on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are triple threats: Good food, good prices, good service. For the penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diners in the borough, and they nominated 21 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Independent bookstore set to open before new year
A new independent bookstore is set to open on New York Avenue in Huntington Village after one entrepreneur’s yearlong journey to find a location. Many business owners struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic even after restrictions were lifted. One of the stores that shut its doors for good during 2021 was the Book Revue in Huntington village.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
‘This is not science fiction, this is reality’: NASA Ambassador to present ‘The Latest Search For Extraterrestrial Life’ at Clay Pit Ponds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may seem like something out of science fiction, but here’s the reality, according to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Harold Kozak: We are not alone. On Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the at the Clay Pit Ponds Nature Center, located...
