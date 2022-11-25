With the holiday season in full swing, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t stressed. With all the cooking and baking we need to do it’s easy to get overwhelmed, and, while there’s nothing wrong with it, many of us resort to picking up a dessert at our local supermarket. Just in time for the holiday season, The Cheesecake Factory is lending Brooklyn natives a helping hand and delivering their world-famous cheesecakes as a sweet holiday treat! The Cheesecake Factory has launched a desserts-only delivery brand on DoorDash called “Famous Desserts by The Cheesecake Factory,” where they’ll deliver the same homemade cheesecakes they serve in their restaurants. Slices of all the restaurant’s most loved flavors will be offered, including:

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO